Talking Business: Blue Cat Games offers board gamers a place to meet, eat and defeat

A new business is bringing game nights into the Three Rivers Mall.

Blue Cat Games opened in January at the southern end of the mall near the Regal Cinemas. The store reached the second stage of its evolution this month when it opened its kitchen, turning into a board game café.

Owners Ben and Kristen Otteson say they want Blue Cat Games to be as much of a social space as a business. One of the reasons they wanted a storefront in the mall was to draw in people walking by, even if they only stopped by for a snack or a quick card game while waiting for a movie.

“We’re trying to be all-encompassing. We’re not just here to sell you a game, you can get a meal and spend time with people,” Ben Otteson said.

Otteson left Longview after graduating from high school. He ran Western Paladin Games in Walla Walla from 2012 until the pandemic closed his store in 2020. The Ottesons moved back to Cowlitz County to be closer to family and after their daughter was born, they began making plans to open a new business.

Over the first four months, a handful of beloved games have become the most popular with visitors. Competitive card games like Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon have been the focus of many of the larger events. Other crowds have come through for tabletop role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons or classics like cribbage and bingo.

A surprise hit is Klask, a version of air hockey played on a small magnetic board. Multiple Klask boards dot the tables throughout the store.

At the back of the store is Blue Cat’s extensive library of board and card games. The Ottesons keep a copy of almost every game that’s for sale in the library so customers can try them out before buying them.

“We get a lot of parents coming through with kids, looking to find something that’s going to entertain all of the family. Being able to give it a shot makes it easier,” Otteson said.

Kristen Otteson manages the food side of the business. The April menu features mainly hot dogs and sandwiches, along with some drinks and smaller snacks. The hot dogs have been the most popular meal over the first few weeks, especially the BCG Seattle Dog and a Nutty Narrows Dog topped with peanut better and jalapenos.

“We’ll be changing the menu seasonally, we can change the art and the board games at the front of the store. Every time you come in will be a little different,” Ben Otteson said.

Visitors can drop by to play the majority of their games for free. The major exceptions are the foosball and shuffleboard tables, which are part of the store’s membership program. Members pay $20 for a four-month season of access to those tables, the store’s Wi-Fi password and booster packs for tournament games like Magic the Gathering.

Otteson said the third phase of Blue Cat Games’ expansion will focus on providing more special events and tournaments. The store’s been testing different events and times to see what works best.

Not every event has been a hit, but the Ottesons say that is part of figuring out where the community’s interests are and how they can provide the best possible atmosphere.

“It’s a little bit like a bar,” Ben Otteson said. “You want to have that social feeling and high energy. You want to be here gaming when somebody else is gaming.”

