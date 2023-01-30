Talking Business: Bar trivia returns to Cowlitz County

How long is one lap of the Portland International Raceway? What was the name of the mannequin that was launched toward Mars in a Tesla Roadster? What band performed the 1960s hit "Wild Thing"?

Groups of bar visitors tried to figure out the answers to these questions during a recent trivia night at Antidote Tap House in Longview. Attendance fluctuated over the night but at its peak, there were 20 people playing along.

Bar trivia nights had been somewhat common in Longview and Kelso before COVID-19 paused their operations, but the scene right now is busier than ever. Depending on the week, a trivia lover could hit three different events on consecutive nights in the area: Antidote on Monday night, then Broadway Barrel Room across the street on Tuesday and finally Explorer Brewing Company in Kelso on Wednesday.

Each business runs their trivia nights in a different way but agree that the circuit of competition has been a boost on those nights.

"Especially in the past few weeks, we've noticed bigger and bigger turnouts," Broadway Barrel Room co-owner Jacob Misiak said. "(Last Tuesday) it was pretty much a full house."

The trivia contests at the two Antidote Tap House locations are put on by 5 Star Trivia. The Vancouver-based company started running trivia nights at one bat in 2017 and now contracts with more than a dozen locations across Clark County.

Michael Fleming, the founder and developer 5 Star Trivia, said they had been running a trivia night at Antidote Woodland for a while when they were approached late last year to expand into Longview. Fleming said it took work to find a local host but they were excited to launch the new location in November.

"It's a little slow to build but this is the slow season right now," Fleming said. "You'll see an increase in the next two months up there."

The local 5 Star brings their own laptop to show questions on the tap house screens and a second device to keep score. Teams get a few minutes to read and answer three questions in a category before the points are tallied and the next round begins.

Antidote co-owner Kelli Busack said bringing in 5 Star let the employees focus on their main work instead of also coming up with trivia questions or running the event. While the top team wins a gift card for Antidote, Busack said the camaraderie and the friendly rivalries were what kept groups coming back.

"You don't pay for trivia, you pay for the drinks and the meals. So it's something that doesn't cost a lot for a night out," Busack said.

The Broadway Barrel Room has held a few different styles of trivia over the last few months but since mid-December it has been run by co-owner Jacquelyn Misiak. Misiak reads the questions out loud and has fewer total questions, but will throw in Longview-specific questions or riddles along with classic trivia.

The trivia at Explorer Brewing is run by another local business owner, Angelica Garrett from Erebus, and leans more heavily into themed nights. The bar held holiday rounds for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas last year and a movie villains-themed contest in mid-January.

Answers to lede questions 1.97 miles, Starman, and The Troggs.