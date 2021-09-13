Talking Business: Aviation family opens Cascade Air at Kelso airport to keep general aviation alive

A new company is taking flight at Kelso’s airport as aircraft traffic at the regional facility is growing.

Cascade Air entered into a 25-year-contract with the Southwest Washington Regional Airport as of April 1 to provide aeronautical services.

The company is housed at the regional airport’s facility and offers fuel, flight training and aircraft rentals and maintenance. Maintenance work includes changing oil, performing annual inspections and replacing parts, said Owner Jessica Statham.

Cascade Air is a newly formed, family-owned business that received the bid out of three applicants to be the airport’s Fixed-Base Operator, or FBO, and leases the airport’s facility. An FBO typically provides services for general aviation — pilots who fly recreationally, not commercially. There are no scheduled or chartered flight businesses located at the airport, but people can charter flights to and from the airport using outside companies.

Airport manager Christopher Paolini said the FBO at the Southwest Washington Regional Airport is “more than a leasee contract,” because the FBO offers a “service role that needs filled.”

“It’s more of a partnership,” he said.