TALKING BUSINESS

Talking Business: Alston Cleaning works to clean homes, keep costs low for Cowlitz County residents

Working as caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic gave the Bryant family an epiphany: many of their older clients needed their home cleaned, yet hiring an in-person service at the time was impossible. 

In November 2021, Taylor Bryant and her spouse Malachi Bryant decided to open their own comprehensive cleaning service.

"We saw a need, and we wanted to fill it," Taylor Bryant said.

Talking Business

Talking Business

Owners of new or expanded Lower Columbia businesses discuss their ventures with The Daily News staff in this long-running feature that prints …

Alston Cleaning sits in the basement of the historic Bowers Building in Longview and provides both commercial and residential spaces with deep cleaning, carpet cleaning, floor waxing and polishing, as well as window washing. 

"We have quite a few categories other than just commercial and residential that we do," Bryant said. "We kind of just added on slowly until we got to a point where we have all those services available now."

Bryant said their goal in starting the business was to keep prices low, especially since many of their clientele include older and retired residents. 

Their prices range depending on the needed service and do not rely on hourly rates. Bryant said for a mid-sized two-bedroom home, they generally charge a $120 flat rate.

Bryant said they also keep in mind that some people do not need a full four-hour clean and instead Alston will charge a $50 express fee for those residents. 

"We wanted to price ourselves in a way where people were able to have more fluidity and have the option of hiring a cleaning service," Bryant said. "Cleaning makes up about 40% of any adult's stress, and you don't realize how much stress it makes up until you get it done. And then you just get a breath of, 'Wow, I feel so much better.'"

Bryant said her and her spouse both became self-taught business owners when they opened the service in 2021. Bryant read multiple books and researched the best green cleaning products, saying as long as someone has general knowledge of sanitation, they can learn the trade.

Talking Biz

Alston Cleaning owners, Taylor and Malachi Bryant, pose in front of the Bowers Building where their office is located on Monday, Nov. 7, in Longview. The couple started their cleaning business in 2021 after seeing the need in the community.

Alston Cleaning has undergone major growth since it opened, Bryant said. Opening officially in November 2021, Bryant said it was not until Feb. 1 they got their first client. 

They started with only Taylor and Malachi Bryant running the business and now have several employees with hopes to hire more, she said. Business really took off starting this spring, she added.

Talking Business is a series featuring local new or expanded businesses and prints every Tuesday. 

Contact Daily News reporter Sydney Brown at 360-577-2530 or sbrown@tdn.com for possible inclusion in the series.

Tags

Reporter

Sydney Brown started at The Daily News in March 2022 covering education and environmental issues in Cowlitz County. She has a degree in multimedia journalism from Washington State University's Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

