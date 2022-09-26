Talking Business: 15th Avenue spa aims to help mind and body

Three friends who met working in the beauty industry created a spa offering services that fit their values of honesty and welcoming everyone.

In mid-August, co-owners Mandie Hart, Hailey Harris and Hailey Rae Hatfield opened HAVEN Mind Body Collective on 15th Avenue in Longview. While the spa offers many typical cosmetology services, staff focus on the health aspects of those services, as well as providing quality over quantity, Hart said.

“We want to make sure you feel like your inner and outer selves are matched,” she said.

Each co-owner brings an area of expertise that creates a one-stop shop, Hatfield said. Hatfield is an esthetician, Harris is a cosmetologist and tattoo artist, and Hart is a licensed massage therapist.

HAVEN offers facials, massages, lash extensions and tinting, body and face waxing, and body spa services like wraps.

The spa also offers vibroacoustic therapy, a FDA-approved treatment that uses low-frequency vibrations to treat mental, emotional and physical ailments, according to its website.

Hart, who has been a massage therapist for more than 16 years, said she, Harris and Hatfield try to take a holistic, client-focused approach to make everyone feel welcome, no matter what they look like.

“Come as you are and you’re accepted as you are,” Harris said.

The spa doesn’t offer “cookie-cutter services,” but researches to use the best products that are plant based and cruelty free, Hart said. The owners pride themselves on being transparent about their services, she said. For example, some spas may refer to a seaweed wrap as a “skinny wrap” and HAVEN calls it a “firm and tone detox wrap.”

“You’re not going to run into someone getting something they didn’t expect,” Hart said.

The spa aims to provide luxury services in a realistic way, with prices that work for clients, Hatfield said. Since many of the services are designed to be repeated, HAVEN offers memberships with discounts for regular visits.

“It makes it worth it and doesn’t hurt us,” Harris said. “We can make a living doing moderate, fair prices.”

For instance, a 30-minute massage costs $40 and facials start at $60, according to the spa’s website.

HAVEN Mind Body Collective Address: 1105 15th Ave. Ste. F, Longview Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday Info: 360-703-6499, www.havenmindbody.com or HAVEN Mind Body Collective on Facebook.

Owners’ background

The three women said their own experiences and desires to help people led them to this industry and their eventual partnership.

Hatfield said she struggled with acne as a teen and uses what she’s learned through trial and error to help clients with similar problems.

Hart said she went into the massage industry after high school to make money while going to college for a degree in psychology. Her plans changed when she had kids, and while she loves doing massage, she’s now back in school to complete her degree. Once she is licensed, Hart plans to offer mental health counseling.

“Confidence building is a huge part of it,” she said. “Helping people feel comfortable in their own skin and feel like their skin, their body isn’t wrong.”

While she was always interested in art, Harris didn’t think she could make it her career. After starting psychology courses and dropping out because of the teacher, Harris went into cosmetology. She said she enjoyed it and has also taken up tattooing to get back to her artistic roots.

“I realized I could do what I wanted to do, be there for people, take care of people in a way I could also make a living,” she said.

The three rented the 15th Avenue building in June and spent weeks remodeling it with the help of their partners. The dark walls and abundant plants provide a calming environment clients enjoy, Hatfield said.

The wellness industry rebounded quickly following pandemic-related closures, Hart said, as physical expression is one thing people can control when so much is out of their hands.

“When people are happy with their physical being, it heals the inside,” she said.