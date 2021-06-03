Supreme Court urged by feds to dismiss case tied to Millennium Bulk Terminals

The Federal Department of Justice has recommended another lawsuit over the Millennium Bulk Terminals be dismissed, as the terminals’ parent company filed for bankruptcy last year.
About a year ago, the states of Wyoming and Montana filed a motion for leave to file a bill of complaint against Washington in the U.S. Supreme Court alleging the denial of Millennium’s application for Section 401 Clean Water Act certification discriminated against the states and unduly burdened their foreign and interstate commerce in violation of the Foreign and Interstate Commerce Clauses.
The federal government argued in a May filing that because the Millennium Bulk Terminals project is dead, there is no legal controversy for the nation’s highest court to consider, and even if it were not dead, the case does not meet the legal threshold under Article III of the Constitution, which limits the federal judicial power to the adjudication of cases and controversies.
“In the view of the United States, the motion for leave to file a bill of complaint should be denied,” the brief said.
The two states asked the Supreme Court to consider the case on the basis of reaffirming states’ constitutionally protected access to markets.
Montana and Wyoming argued Washington treated the proposed terminal “very differently” from other projects due to “political opposition” to coal and a desire to protect Washington’s own economic interests.
The complaint alleges that, but for “Washington’s discriminatory and protectionist actions,” the Millennium Bulk Terminals could be built and would financially benefit Montana and Wyoming because Asian countries would buy more U.S. coal, most of that coal would be produced in Montana and Wyoming, and Montana and Wyoming would be able to collect “severance and other taxes” on the increased production and sale of coal.
The two states asked to file a bill of complaint challenging Washington’s denial of Millennium’s application for certification under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act.
However, the brief said no Article III case or controversy exists, and “even if this Court were to uphold Montana and Wyoming’s constitutional challenge to Washington’s previous denial of Section 401 certification and require Washington to reconsider Millennium’s application, Millennium would still be bankrupt, would still lack any remaining interest in the property in question, and would still have abandoned its plans to build the proposed terminal.”
The companies first pitched the bulk terminal project in 2012. It has been wrapped up in the permitting process and litigation ever since, and the company has been largely on the losing side.
The state denied two shorelines permits and one water quality permit for the project. Without those permits, Millennium cannot build its coal terminal. The company filed several lawsuits appealing the denials, but every legal body that has made a final decision on permit denials in these cases has upheld the denials, according to Ecology.