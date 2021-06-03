Supreme Court urged by feds to dismiss case tied to Millennium Bulk Terminals

The complaint alleges that, but for “Washington’s discriminatory and protectionist actions,” the Millennium Bulk Terminals could be built and would financially benefit Montana and Wyoming because Asian countries would buy more U.S. coal, most of that coal would be produced in Montana and Wyoming, and Montana and Wyoming would be able to collect “severance and other taxes” on the increased production and sale of coal.

The two states asked to file a bill of complaint challenging Washington’s denial of Millennium’s application for certification under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act.

However, the brief said no Article III case or controversy exists, and “even if this Court were to uphold Montana and Wyoming’s constitutional challenge to Washington’s previous denial of Section 401 certification and require Washington to reconsider Millennium’s application, Millennium would still be bankrupt, would still lack any remaining interest in the property in question, and would still have abandoned its plans to build the proposed terminal.”

The companies first pitched the bulk terminal project in 2012. It has been wrapped up in the permitting process and litigation ever since, and the company has been largely on the losing side.

The state denied two shorelines permits and one water quality permit for the project. Without those permits, Millennium cannot build its coal terminal. The company filed several lawsuits appealing the denials, but every legal body that has made a final decision on permit denials in these cases has upheld the denials, according to Ecology.

