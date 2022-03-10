Supply prices double, triple amid inflation, say Lower Columbia restaurants, as food inflation highest in 41 years

Local restaurants, paying more for supplies due to rising inflation, are passing charges to customers by raising menu prices.

Cornerstone Cafe co-owner Viki Overbay said she tried to hold out increasing meal prices as long as she could, but the weight of paying up to triple the cost of some supplies was too much to bear. She said the Rainier eatery raised prices in January, after dealing with increased supply rates for at least three months.

Jugs of fryer oil that cost $23 a year ago, rose to $78 in January, said Overbay’s husband and restaurant co-owner Mark Overbay. A box of chicken breast for $53 a year ago, rose to $88 in 2022. Now, distributors charge gas fees to deliver, he added.

The price spike the Overbays are facing is a nationwide trend consumers are seeing at restaurants, grocery stores and gas stations. January marked the largest 12-month spike in inflation in 40 years since 1982, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Feb. 16. Thursday, the bureau reported the index for food at grocery stores and restaurants rose to levels in February not seen since 1981.

The bureau reports $100 in February 2000 had the purchasing power of about $168 in February 2022. With the dollar buying fewer items than two decades ago, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates this month to slow demand and balance the market.

Hop-N-Grape owner Dave Look said he reluctantly raised prices near the end of 2021, after “eating the difference” for months as he struggled to make a profit. He said he assumed supply prices for his Longview restaurant would eventually fall, but now “no longer expects them to.”

Look said he pays double the price for meat, at poorer quality, compared to before the pandemic.

“Meat prices are really killing me,” Look said. “I throw a hundred dollar bill away in fat every day.”

Longview Donuts co-owner Leng Hok said, on average, she pays roughly 30% more for supplies today compared to when the Ocean Beach Highway doughnut shop opened in 2019. At times, supply chain issues have stalled the delivery of the tapioca pearls used in the eatery’s bubble tea drinks for two months, she added.

Why are prices up?

Economists report rising inflation is partially due to the pandemic. With fewer social events during COVID isolations, people began using money for goods rather than entertainment, creating a backup in global supply chains and an uneven ratio of supplies versus sales, reports the White House.

Longview Port Director of Business Development Christian Clay called the economic phenomenon “supply chain bullwhip,” when demand at the consumer level outpaces production and shipping, which can drive up prices of hard-to-find goods.

Gas prices also were affected when western nations placed economic sanctions on Russia on Feb. 24 after the country invaded Ukraine. President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the U.S. is “banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy.” The Associated Press reports the U.S., unlike Europe, is not reliant on energy exports from Russia.

Still, prices at the pump are rising. The average gas price in Longview on Thursday was $0.31 more than Monday, $0.75 more than a month ago and $1.59 more than a year ago, reports AAA.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the gasoline index alone rose 6.6% in February and accounted for almost a third of the monthly increase for all items last month. The energy index, overall, rose 25.6% over the last year.

Yet, from where Look stands on 15th Avenue, its hard to see how the complexities of the world market are increasing prices at his Longview barbeque restaurant.

“It seems like there are still the same number of cows out there,” he said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.