State, Cowlitz Economic Development Council offers free online course to expand businesses

Washington state and Cowlitz County are offering free online training to help entrepreneurs expand their businesses.
The nine-week online course includes live instruction, as well as self-paced work that can be accessed anytime, including after the course is completed.
The Washington State Department of Commerce says the class usually costs $1,599, but is free for Washington state businesses through 2022 thanks to the department in partnership with the Cowlitz Economic Development Council.
Learn more at scaleupwashington.org.
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today