State, Cowlitz Economic Development Council offers free online course to expand businesses

Washington state and Cowlitz County are offering free online training to help entrepreneurs expand their businesses.

The nine-week online course includes live instruction, as well as self-paced work that can be accessed anytime, including after the course is completed.

The Washington State Department of Commerce says the class usually costs $1,599, but is free for Washington state businesses through 2022 thanks to the department in partnership with the Cowlitz Economic Development Council.

Learn more at scaleupwashington.org.

