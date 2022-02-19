 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

State, Cowlitz Economic Development Council offers free online course to expand businesses

  • 0
Working online
Bench Accounting on Unsplash, Contributed

Washington state and Cowlitz County are offering free online training to help entrepreneurs expand their businesses. 

The nine-week online course includes live instruction, as well as self-paced work that can be accessed anytime, including after the course is completed. 

The Washington State Department of Commerce says the class usually costs $1,599, but is free for Washington state businesses through 2022 thanks to the department in partnership with the Cowlitz Economic Development Council.

Learn more at scaleupwashington.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News