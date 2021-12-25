 Skip to main content
Southwest Washington's Cost Less Auto Parts acquired by New York-based company

Cars are parked Thursday outside the Cost Less Auto Parts in Kelso. 

 Hayley Day

A Southwest Washington company that sells aftermarket automotive parts and accessories and has a Kelso location was acquired by a New York-based business this month.

Cost Less Auto Parts and its subsidiary Automotive Products are now run under the Long Island-based company Parts Authority. 

Pat Hortsch of Cost Less Auto Parts said the transaction closed Dec. 3. Cost Less Auto Parts on Oak Street in Kelso and two Vancouver locations are included in the deal. 

Hortsch said his son Alex Hortsch will manage their former companies under the umbrella of Parts Authority.

"The Automotive Products crew you've known and trusted for years will still be here," states the company's website. 

The companies sell aftermarket parts, which are replacement parts not made by original manufacturers. 

The Automotive Products website states the company was founded in 1939 in Portland as a fuel injection service and grew into an auto parts wholesaler. 

The new owner, Parts Authority, has locations in Kirkland and Tacoma in Washington; and in Portland, Eugene and Medford in Oregon. The business reports it has more than 200 locations in 11 other states and Washington, D.C., was founded in 1972 and recently "acquired over a dozen companies as part of its expansion strategy."

The change of hands will benefit Cost Less customers, Pat Hortsch said. 

"The extensive network of locations will also mean that Cost Less customers will have access to more parts than ever before," he said. 

