Southwest Washington Regional Airport releases draft budget ahead of October deadline

The regional airport proposed a $2 million budget to Longview port commissioners Wednesday morning, with airport executives who said they were focused on making safety improvements in 2023.

Southwest Washington Regional Airport's draft budget is about 11% or $300,000 less than in 2022 and does not require any additional funds from the Port of Longview, said Airport Executive Director Christopher Paolini.

Many of the projects outlined in the budget will focus on pavement and building repairs, necessary tree removal and replacing aging equipment, Paolini said.

The airport set aside $136,000 to buy a tractor and mower deck. Plans to replace a fuel tank at the airport have been undermined by the drainage issues and ongoing cost inflation that have affected several construction projects this year, Paolini said.

"There was some additional scope of work that had to be done as we learned more about what was underneath the surface of the ground," Paolini said.

The delay of the fuel tank replacement also put a pause on efforts to replace asphalt on part of the airfield because those projects would overlap, Paolini said.

Several state and federal grants are likely to come through for the airport's projects.

A pending $50,000 grant from Washington State Department of Transportation for ramp rehabilitation was included as a new project for the airport. Another grant pending from the Federal Aviation Administration would also award the airport $852,000 for ramp rehabilitation.

Commissioners must take action on the draft budget by Oct. 1. The airport has an interlocal agreement with the cities of Kelso and Longview, as well as Cowlitz County and the Port of Longview.

Other port business

The port earlier this month declared an emergency after a locomotive derailed on the Industrial Rail Corridor, which will likely cost the port $40,000 to fix.

Chief Executive Officer Dan Stahl said the incident happened around noon Sept. 1. The locomotive was reset and tracks were operational by around 7 p.m. that evening, Stahl said.

"We did declare an emergency in part because we didn't quite know what was going to happen, but we would see once we got the (locomotive) picked up, it was not as bad as we maybe had feared," Stahl said. "And everything is back and operational."

Commissioners also approved a $635,310 maintenance project to repair and replace 74 damaged fender pile from around the port's berths. Fender pile act as bumpers on the docks as large vessels come through the port.

The project, as with several others, is about $170,000 more expensive than initially budgeted due to supply chain issues and escalating costs, said Bill Burton, the port's director of facilities and engineering.