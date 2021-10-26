Signature Fare: Woodland wine bar offers seasonal charcuterie boards on the Lewis River

The charcuterie boards are the signature dish of the eatery, Grant said, because each board is unique and created with fresh items based on availability. Wooden cutting boards are stacked with hard and soft cheeses, olives like Kalamata, cured meats like salami, fresh berries, and spreads like a marionberry habanero jam from Hood River’s Oregon Growers. She said the marionberry habanero spread goes well with a sweet goat cheese, while hard cheeses like aged cheddar, gouda and gorgonzola go well with a cabernet.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Charcuterie boards are offered for $13 to feed up to two people, or $23 to feed up to four people. Patrons can get them to go or eat in house. Customers can sit inside at tables, the bar or in front of a fireplace in cushioned chairs. Customers also can grab tables and cushioned couches outside on the covered patio with heaters and blankets.

‘Not your typical bar’

+3 Signature Fare: Grab-and-go Longview market offers homemade, premade items, like chicken pot pies When the work day is long, the pantry is empty and children are hungry, Cathie Groesbeck said locals can rely on her to do the cooking, not them.

Grant said she hand picks regional wines from Walla Walla, Washington, to California, and keeps a rotating list of at least two cabernets, a sauvignon blanc, Chardonnay and rosé. Pairing notes are available on the bar for tasters to dissect flavorings.