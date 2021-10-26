Signature Fare: Woodland wine bar offers seasonal charcuterie boards on the Lewis River

WOODLAND — RiverHouse is a boutique off Lewis River Road in the front and a wine bar with tapas plates and views of the Lewis River in the back.
The 2,000 square-foot building across from Ace Hardware is continuing to grow since its 2019 opening.
At the Raw Juice Bar in Longview, customers can sample the raw food trend in juices, smoothies, shots and acai bowls.
Owner Francina Grant said she added small plates like spinach dip, as well as pretzels and beer cheese, in October and hopes to offer more wine tastings by local wineries. She said two local wine makers have held tastings in the space, and she hopes to one day offer catered meals around a local winery’s choice of blends. Interested wineries can call the store to plan such events, she added.
Charcuterie boards
The wine bar offers snacks like white truffle popcorn and cold dishes like charcuterie boards.
The charcuterie boards are the signature dish of the eatery, Grant said, because each board is unique and created with fresh items based on availability. Wooden cutting boards are stacked with hard and soft cheeses, olives like Kalamata, cured meats like salami, fresh berries, and spreads like a marionberry habanero jam from Hood River’s Oregon Growers. She said the marionberry habanero spread goes well with a sweet goat cheese, while hard cheeses like aged cheddar, gouda and gorgonzola go well with a cabernet.
Charcuterie boards are offered for $13 to feed up to two people, or $23 to feed up to four people. Patrons can get them to go or eat in house. Customers can sit inside at tables, the bar or in front of a fireplace in cushioned chairs. Customers also can grab tables and cushioned couches outside on the covered patio with heaters and blankets.
‘Not your typical bar’
When the work day is long, the pantry is empty and children are hungry, Cathie Groesbeck said locals can rely on her to do the cooking, not them.
Grant said she hand picks regional wines from Walla Walla, Washington, to California, and keeps a rotating list of at least two cabernets, a sauvignon blanc, Chardonnay and rosé. Pairing notes are available on the bar for tasters to dissect flavorings.
The house beverage is a Sunset on the Lewis, Grant said, where she mixes champagne, orange juice and grenadine. She said an IPA and pilsner are available, as well as complimentary coffee and tea.
Cowlitz County has two new places to shop for Mother’s Day gifts: a houseplant specialty store in Longview and an artisan soap shop in Kelso.
Part of the space — like the patio — or the entire building can be rented for events, like baby showers, wedding anniversaries and birthday parties. Mostly, Grant said the winery has become a place for people to meet. She said two book clubs convene at the RiverHouse regularly, and a few regulars met at the wine bar and now come together for drinks.
Between sips, she said customers shop for items like women's clothing by the Chehalis brand Tipsy Cowgirl, soaps and bath bombs by Kelso's Bubble Boutique Soapery and candles housed inside wine bottles by an Idaho small business called Bella Vine Candles. The store also features holiday decorations and will host a holiday event, Grant added.
"It's a great spot for people to come," she said. "It's not your typical bar atmosphere."
Signature Fare is a series featuring local restaurants' signature menu items and prints every other Wednesday.
Contact Daily News reporter Hayley Day at 360-577-2541 or hday@tdn.com for possible inclusion in the series.