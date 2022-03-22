Signature Fare: Woodland Thai restaurant reopens with updated menu, including Thai barbecue chicken

WOODLAND — A family with three regional restaurants reopened a Woodland Thai staple in the fall after closing to update the eatery and change hands among relatives.

Mali Thai Cafe — located in the Lewis River Road strip mall next to the Grocery Outlet and Ace Hardware — reopened in November under new owners — the nieces of the previous operator Bouachanh Chanthamaly.

Chanthamaly closed the Woodland restaurant to open a Thai eatery in Vancouver called Thai BBQ Cuisine, said her niece, B Phupuang, 30, who is a new co-owner of Mali Thai Cafe.

Phupuang said her family also operates Thai Time in the 1100 block of Northeast 49th Street in Vancouver with the same menu as Mali Thai Cafe. She said they wanted to open a new restaurant after operating Thai Time for five years, and kept the names different because Mali has beautiful meaning in Thai. Mali means jasmine, Phupuang said, which is typically a flower given to mothers in her home country.

Phupuang covers the front of the house in Woodland and her two sisters work in the kitchen. She said she wanted to take over the Woodland business due to the area's growth and lack of competition from local Asian restaurants.

"I feel like this city is growing in volume," she said. "And people here are really nice."

Mali Thai Cafe Signature Fare: Thai barbecue chicken. Cost: $14. Address: 1251 Lewis River Road, Suite B, Woodland. Hours: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays, except closed on Tuesdays; noon to 8:30 p.m. weekends. Info: 360-841-8043 or malithaicafe.com.

Changes

Since taking over the roughly 14-year-old restaurant, Phupuang said she and her sisters have changed the menu and dining room.

Recipes have been altered to all be vegan and gluten free. Draft beer options like the pale Thai lager Singha and regional options are set to be offered this month. The roughly 40-person dining room recently received new wooden tables, metal chairs, and tan and green paint.

Phupuang said she moved to the United States about seven years ago from Bangkok — where the restaurant's food originates. She said popular meals like the grilled barbecue chicken tossed in coconut milk and soy sauce and served with tamarind sauce taste like home. In Thailand, the dish is served with sticky rice, which the restaurant offers, but the dish comes with jasmine rice for easier eating.

"Most Thai people come here because it's so close to Thai food," Phupuang said.

The eatery offers appetizers like spring rolls, coconut shrimp and fried calamari; noodle dishes like pad thai and pad see ew; curries including panang and crispy duck; and desserts like sweetened sticky rice.

Staff also offer lesser known Thai dishes like sweet and sour soups made with ingredients like lemon grass, basil and evaporated milk, as well as large salads, including one made with shredded green papaya, carrots, green beans, cherry tomatoes and peanuts tossed in a garlic and spicy lime juice.

Signature Fare is a series featuring local restaurants' signature menu items and prints every other Wednesday. Contact Daily News reporter Hayley Day at 360-577-2541 or hday@tdn.com for possible inclusion in the series.

