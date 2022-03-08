Signature Fare: The Carriage in Longview serves breakfast and booze all day

The Carriage Lounge & Restaurant is one part mom's kitchen, one part neighborhood bar.

The Longview staple has been serving to freshly clocked out third-shift workers since the 1970s. COVID reduced opening from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., said owner Fei Chen, but the same laidback, friendly atmosphere remains.

"People tell me it feels like home," said Chen, who has owned the 12th Avenue eatery for about 13 years.

The Carriage isn't just a restaurant, as its name implies, it's a lounge. Wooden beams stripe the ceiling above an open dining room filled with wooden tables, darts and a digital jukebox. It's a place where you can chase breakfast all day with a Bud Light draft, play Bob Seger's greatest hits album from start to finish and not worry about that pesky sunlight coming through the minimal windows.

Friday is for karaoke, and any day is for regulars old and new.

"This restaurant has been here so many years," Chen said. "We still have old-school people and now younger people are coming in."

Longview does brunch

When people want a delivered meal, customers grab the chicken alfredo, which comes with Texas toast and a salad for $16, said Chen of the restaurant's No. 1 DoorDash seller. When people are drinking at the bar or nearby high tops, they grab fried options like the popcorn or coconut shrimp and french fries, she added.

But when people come for the restaurant's all-day breakfast, they go for the meat — either the Carriage omelet stuffed with ham, bacon and kielbasa for $14 or the country fried steak and eggs for $14.

The Carriage Lounge & Restaurant Signature Fare: Country fried steak and eggs. Cost: $14. Address: 1334 12th Ave., Longview. Kitchen hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the bar is open longer. Info: 360-425-8545 or www.facebook.com/The-Carriage-Lounge-Restaurant.

"People in here like more meat," Chen said. "The country fried steak sells a lot."

The Carriage staff serves a breaded, 8-ounce cube steak with white country gravy on top. The Southern cuisine comes with two eggs, toast and hash browns or home fries. Country fried steak is sometimes called chicken fried steak because the dish mimics the batter and frying of fried chicken.

This is how Longview does brunch.

In August, The Carriage served a special take on the popular dish — country fried steak, eggs and cheese stuffed in a burrito and smothered in country gravy for $13.

Chen offers Asian cuisines as specials too from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Past dishes have included chicken egg foo young, chicken fried rice, crab puffs and sushi rolls.

So next time you pass The Carriage's brick building on 12th Avenue, come on in, grab a Keno card, pull up a wooden chair and relax — the lounge is filled with friends and food.

Signature Fare is a series featuring local restaurants' signature menu items and prints every other Wednesday. Contact Daily News reporter Hayley Day at 360-577-2541 or hday@tdn.com for possible inclusion in the series.

