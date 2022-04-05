Signature Fare: McMenamins serves Hawaiian flavors on the banks of the lower Columbia River in Kalama

KALAMA — On the banks of the lower Columbia River, seafood like Chinook and Coho salmon are often coveted dining options.

But in Kalama, a Hawaiian-inspired burger is king.

Hawaiian flavors

The shoreline behind McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge may not be as white as the sands of Maui, but the flavors of the tropical island are found in each bite of the eatery’s King Kalama burger.

McMenamins Sous Chef Thomas Wickstrom said the restaurant’s chefs used the city’s Hawaiian heritage to form the sky-high burger.

Staff add spices to the restaurant’s regular 6-ounce beef patty, and pile on white cheddar, Canadian bacon, a pineapple and habanero relish and Sriracha mayonnaise atop a Kalama Sourdough Bakery bun. Peppers soaked in coconut milk are fried and stacked on top, while lettuce, tomato and onion come on the side.

“It creates a lot of volume,” Wickstrom said behind the mammoth burger, served with spicy tater tots at a visit to the restaurant in March.

The Port of Kalama credits early 1800s Hawaiian John Kalama as the city’s namesake. The Maui carpenter hopped a fur-trading ship to the Pacific Northwest in the 19830s, according to a history.org article. He served as a middleman between the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and the European trading post Hudson Bay Company, the port says.

It was at the mouth of the Kalama River where John Kalama lived, with his wife of the Nisqually Tribe and children, according to McMenamins.

McMenamins

The Pacific Northwest chain of roughly 60 establishments in Oregon and Washington boasts hotels, breweries and restaurants with location-specific menus. The company also hosts historical talks and lines buildings with archived black-and-white images.

Inside the Kalama property, which was inspired by the historical Pioneer Inn in Maui, early snapshots of downtown Kalama drape wooden walls from the first-floor’s two bars to the fourth floor’s Cloud Bar — a third drinkery and dining area with a patio and more expansive views of the Columbia River.

McMenamins is situated next to the Port of Kalama’s office, and a marina filled with sheltered and unsheltered slips. The port’s new cruise ship dock is being built just south of the hotel and restaurant and visible from the lodge’s patio.

The building’s wrap-around porch nears the restaurant’s edible garden of items like rosemary and heirloom tomatoes. A nearby walkway leads to an amphitheater and another McMenamins property — the cozier Ahles Point Cabin with a smaller menu, within a roughly eight-minute walk from the lodge.

Signature Fare is a series featuring local restaurants’ signature menu items and prints every other Wednesday. Contact Daily News reporter Hayley Day at 360-577-2541 or hday@tdn.com for possible inclusion in the series.

