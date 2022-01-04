Signature Fare: Longview's Country Folks Deli offers comfort classics for three decades

Customers who enter the Country Folks Deli in Longview are first greeted by a roughly 4-foot-tall cow statue and then by the staff.

The life-size bovine figurine parked behind the reception desk helps bestow the nickname “Cow Deli” on the longtime eatery, said owner Paige Espinoza.

“She’s like the staple of the deli,” Espinoza, 56, said. “She’s been here for years.”

Like the cow figurine, the menu at the Commerce Avenue eatery has remained a constant in the planned city for nearly three decades and features classic lunch platters like chef salads, chicken noodle soup and BLTs.

‘A lot of fun’

Popular dishes at Country Folks Deli include a chicken pesto sandwich on grilled Parmesan bread, with tomato, sprouts and mayonnaise; and a triple club, stacked with turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Grilled sandwiches, like the club, come with a choice of fries that are hand-cut daily, tater tots, soup, salad, pasta salad or potato salad.

Espinoza, who has owned and operated the restaurant for more than three years, attributed Country Folks Deli’s longtime success to the eatery’s stability and celebrated food. Espinoza said that, like the founder of the restaurant Bonnie Elsey, she too makes food from scratch — from the "grandma's bread" featured on the menu to the daily soups like beef barley and garden vegetable.

About 200 people can fill the bottom floor of the restaurant, with another roughly 100 upstairs, where Espinoza said guests often hold baby showers and holiday parties.

Espinoza said she and her husband, Humberto, purchased the deli from the last owners Keli and Mark Coscia after she waited tables at the restaurant for about two years.

Espinoza’s restaurant experience started long before that. At 16 years old she said she flipped burgers at a stand called DJ’s Burgers and More on 15th Avenue in Longview.

Today, the R.A. Long graduate still helps in the kitchen. During the pandemic, she and her husband were the only people who manned the grill and family volunteered to deliver meals to help bring in cash during shut downs, Espinoza said. The business still is reeling from increased product prices, she added, but maintains a $10.50 daily special, usually featuring a half sandwich and soup, to provide affordable options.

Mostly, the roughly 15-person crew just enjoys working with each other and seeing the regulars who come in up to four times a week.

“We just have a lot of fun with our customers,” Espinoza said.

