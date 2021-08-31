Signature Fare: Longview Pancake House serves breakfast, friendship for nearly half a century

The buttermilk pancake batter lays the groundwork for the diner’s roll-ups — what Millard said is one of its signature dishes. The roll-ups are crepes, with a batter made of sweet cream, and stuffed with ingredients such as strawberries, apples or Swedish lingonberries. During the summer strawberry season, Millard said fresh berries are filled in three flaky crepes and topped with a swirl of whipped cream.

“They’re just yummy, especially during the season,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+3 Signature Fare: Crosscut Taproom offers small-town bonds, beer and now bigger bites in Castle Rock CASTLE ROCK — Tucked within historic downtown Castle Rock is a modern, minimalistic taproom that serves Pacific Northwest beers and elevated b…

‘Friendly place’

Not much changes at the restaurant, which will celebrate 50 years of service in February. Cook Wanda Walker has manned the pancake griddle for roughly 37 years. Server Linda Hayden has been handing out Longshoreman plates — two pancakes, two eggs and a sausage patty — about a decade longer.

“It’s pretty much always been a laid back, friendly place,” said Hayden, who first joined the crew under Millard’s mom, who passed away in 1998, and before Millard took over the business in 1993. At least two of her fellow waitresses, Hayden said she first met as babies.