Signature Fare: Longview juice bar offers healthy, quick options during cold season

The eatery offers juice shots with ingredients like cayenne pepper, apple cider vinegar and ginger, which Hiatt said are often chased with a made-to-order smoothie. One of their most popular smoothies is the Nutty Brown Cow, said Hiatt, because it tastes “the least healthy.” Employees mix peanut butter, cacao powder, dates, a banana, ice, and customers’ choice of almond milk or coconut water into a blender and serve.

The eatery had a seating area before the pandemic, but today customers take items to go, she added. They also serve acai bowls, which she called a thicker smoothie served in a dish and topped with items like fruit, nuts and peanut butter.

Hiatt said she and her partner Ricardo Valdovinos, 20, purchased the Triangle Center juice bar about six months ago after she worked for the business for about two years. Since taking over the roughly 3-year-old business, Hiatt said the pair added organic soups, such as creamy potato cheddar topped with bacon and chives, available Mondays through Thursdays.