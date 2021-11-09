Signature Fare: Longview ice cream shop offers winter eats

Angela Eyer-Harder’s Longview food truck only mentions two menu items in its name — but don’t let that fool you.

The Dog & Cone’s all-beef hot dogs and soft-serve ice cream, floats and real fruit shakes aren’t all the restaurant has to offer.

+3 Signature Fare: Woodland wine bar offers seasonal charcuterie boards on the Lewis River WOODLAND — RiverHouse is a boutique off Lewis River Road in the front and a wine bar with tapas plates and views of the Lewis River in the back.

Eyer-Harder is a longtime restaurant owner and caterer, who turned a former espresso cart on Ocean Beach Highway into a made-from-scratch drive-thru eatery last fall.

In addition to dogs and cones, there are homemade sandwiches like Monte Cristos, Ruebens and gyros, with sides like warm homemade German potato salad and tater tots loaded with chili, cheese and jalapenos.

“I like to think of it as great food fast as it is all prepared from scratch,” she said.

Eyer-Harder isn’t done packing the options into her 360-square-foot cart. In October, she added breakfast items. In November, she brought in espresso. In the upcoming months, she plans to offer barbecue and smoked sausages after purchasing a custom, Texas-made smoker.

Food options