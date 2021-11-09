Signature Fare: Longview ice cream shop offers winter eats

Angela Eyer-Harder’s Longview food truck only mentions two menu items in its name — but don’t let that fool you.
The Dog & Cone’s all-beef hot dogs and soft-serve ice cream, floats and real fruit shakes aren’t all the restaurant has to offer.
Eyer-Harder is a longtime restaurant owner and caterer, who turned a former espresso cart on Ocean Beach Highway into a made-from-scratch drive-thru eatery last fall.
In addition to dogs and cones, there are homemade sandwiches like Monte Cristos, Ruebens and gyros, with sides like warm homemade German potato salad and tater tots loaded with chili, cheese and jalapenos.
“I like to think of it as great food fast as it is all prepared from scratch,” she said.
Eyer-Harder isn’t done packing the options into her 360-square-foot cart. In October, she added breakfast items. In November, she brought in espresso. In the upcoming months, she plans to offer barbecue and smoked sausages after purchasing a custom, Texas-made smoker.
Food options
As early as 6 a.m., people can grab breakfast sandwiches or burritos, biscuits and gravy, muffins or bagel and cream cheese with an espresso, latte or cappuccino through the drive thru.
Eyer-Harder said customers come for specials like her homemade cheesecake mixed with ice cream in the eatery’s take on a blizzard, despite the temperature outside.
“Anyone can enjoy ice cream year round,” she said.
But there are warm items for winter too. Her homemade chili with beans and longtime clam chowder recipes are always on the menu, while other homemade options like chicken and dumplings and potato soup rotate.
Making a move
Eyer-Harder purchased the Ocean Beach Highway business in October 2020 after relocating from Virginia to be closer to family. She brought her 33 years of restaurant and catering experience to her new venture, transforming the once drive-thru espresso shop to a full-blown restaurant, packed inside a 360-foot refurbished train caboose in front of the Town House Motel.
Customers can’t sit inside the establishment, but seating is provided in a covered, partitioned outdoor space nearby.
Her Virginia cafe offered similar items as the food truck, including Italian melts — toasted sandwiches with ham, salami, provolone, topped with a balsamic mayo spread, tomato and onions. In Virginia, Eyer-Harder said 40% of the business included catering for events like weddings and business meetings. She hopes to offer more catering in Longview with options like barbecue, smoked sausages, sandwiches, cookies and brownies, she added.
The restaurant's drive-thru also proved to be pandemic-proof. She said the eatery was “crazy busy” for the first roughly five months and amassed 1,000 Facebook followers in a month by word of mouth alone. The business model continues to be a hit, she added.
“With or without COVID, people appreciate quickly prepared pick-up meals,” Eyer-Harder said.
