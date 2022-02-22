Signature Fare: Longview Donuts off Ocean Beach Highway specializes in bubble tea

Green iced tea with chewy tapioca pearls. Fluffy doughnut bars with maple frosting. Holiday themed decorated pastries.

These are just some of the items Leng Hok, 36, and her husband, Oudom Chorn, 38, have made popular at Longview Donuts, LLC since their 2019 opening.

Regulars visit the brown building off Ocean Beach Highway, sometimes daily, said Hok to grab items from the shop's menu, including the No. 1 seller: Bubble tea.

Bubble tea

Hok is originally from Cambodia, she said, but the creamy, cold drink that originated northeast of Hok's home country in Taiwan is what Longview customers want. Bubble tea, also known as boba tea in China, is traditionally a milk-based black or green tea topped with chewy, sweet tapioca pearls that fall to the bottom of glasses.

The item is part drink, part novelty. Staff at Longview Donuts seal bubble teas with a plastic cover, which customers poke through with a wide straw to easily suck up sunken bobas. Drinkers are to shake the item before tasting, creating foaming bubbles at the top and giving the tea its name.

The regular tapioca balls aren't the only goodies that can be added to the tea. Customers can pick fruit-flavored bobas like strawberry or lychee, or jellies, which typically are made of the meat of a fruit like coconut to add additional flavor.

Hok said she sells bubble tea because she's a fan herself.

"I like it, it's good quality," she said.

Longivew Donuts Signature Fare: Bubble tea. Cost: $5.25 for 24 ounces, and $0.85 per topping, like tapioca pearls. Address: 931 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Info: 360-688-8800 or facebook.com/Longview-Donuts-LLC.

Doughnuts

Hok said the couple opened, then redesigned the Longview shop to focus on frying doughnuts — the specialty she learned from her parents who owned a Texas doughnut shop after the family immigrated to the United States around 2000, when she was about 13 years old.

Hok and her husband added an electric fireplace and seating area that plays classical music, located a few steps up past the cashier desk in the building that previously housed a coffee shop called ZoJo Coffee.

Chorn wakes up at about 1 a.m., seven days a week, Hok said, to start preparing each day's dough. At the end of the day, leftover pastries are scrapped to start fresh the next morning.

During holidays like Thanksgiving, Hok said she designs special orders for items like candy-corn-dotted cake doughnuts. On Mother's Day and Valentine's Day, she dips strawberries in milk chocolate with sprinkles and drizzled white chocolate designs.

The couple and five employees cover the cashier stand and drive thru, selling items like dozens of types of doughnuts from round, bite-sized doughnut holes to light, airy, circular French crullers. Longview Donuts also offers breakfast sandwiches with items like eggs, bacon and sausage, hot teas, smoothies and cold and hot coffee drinks.

In the future, Hok hopes to add espresso, she said.

Signature Fare is a series featuring local restaurants' signature menu items and prints every other Wednesday. Contact Daily News reporter Hayley Day at 360-577-2541 or hday@tdn.com for possible inclusion in the series.

