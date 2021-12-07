Signature Fare: Longview business speacilizes in European-style cured meats

A local meat curer reopened in March after a roughly two-year hiatus to update equipment and wait for pandemic restrictions to lift.

The Beautiful Pig’s plant has been located behind owner Christopher Leach’s Longview home since around 2012. Inside the roughly 500-square-foot shed, Leach now produces up to 250 pounds of cured meat a month similar to European counterparts, he said.

Leach uses salt and other spices in a centuries-old method to preserve meat into types of sausage like salami, pepperoni, kielbasa and chorizo. He sells finished products online and to local and regional businesses. Half of the offered flavors are traditional, like fennel and chianti, and half are Leach’s own creation, like white truffle and champagne, he said.

The cured meat's vacuum-packed packages list ingredients, which typically include a wine or beer, and can be used for pairing options, Leach added. He said his flavors differ from American cured meats, and called The Beautiful Pig the “only European-style charcuterie provider in Southwest Washington.”

Hobby turned job

Leach converted about a third of his oversized garage on 20th Avenue into a meat processing plant in 2011. In his plant, Leach grinds Oregon’s Carlton Farms meat, mixes them with spices and stuffs creations into natural casings. The meat is cooked to United States Department of Agriculture criteria, but not completely done, then hung about two hours to dry, he said. The process takes about four weeks for small casings and up to two months for larger ones, he added.

Leach is a retired professional cellist who turned to fermenting beer, then cheese, then meat for fun until “this hobby got serious” and he opened The Beautiful Pig.

He said the fermentation process is all alike; sugars are turned into lactic acid, giving cheese and salami that familiar tangy flavoring.

The Beautiful Pig Signature Fare: Salami. Cost: $9 for a 4-ounce package. Info: 360-749-9941 or www.thebeautifulpig.com. Longview Suppliers: Hope-N-Grape at 924 15th Ave., and Roland Wines at 1106 Florida St.

Leach said he temporarily shut down in 2018 amid delays to receive equipment shipped from Italy, then for his suppliers to reopen after the pandemic. He said his packaged products are sold at Hop-N-Grape on 15th Avenue and his wholesale meats top Roland Wines' pizzas on Florida Street in Longview. Suppliers are also in Oregon locations like Willamette Valley, Astoria and Portland, he added.

Leach said he is an R.A. Long High School graduate, who spent about a decade in a Maui symphony before returning to Longview to join the Southwest Washington Symphony Orchestra and teach music.

