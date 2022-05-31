Signature Fare: Kalama coffee shop gets 'atomic' makeover under new owner

KALAMA — A gray coffee stand seen off Interstate 5 and Northeast Frontage Road turns into a kitsch, 1950s-inspired cafe when customers walk through the door.

Kalama Koffee has been a roughly decade-long staple for locals looking for an early pick-me-up and breakfast, but now the eatery has robin’s egg-blue walls, a mid-century modern theme and a new owner, whose vibrant personality and hair matches the updated decor.

Donna Taylor renamed the coffee shop The Atomic Cafe when she took over from longtime owner Shirley Sacha in January after being the eatery’s main baker for three years.

Taylor is the mastermind behind the shop’s unique scone creations, which she called “random ideas” she turns into one-of-a-kind flavors like peaches and cream, caramel apple cinnamon, pumpkin and vanilla and the ever-popular triple berry scone with cream cheese.

Several flavors rotate throughout the seasons, while the triple berry is available year round.

“These are flavors you wouldn’t typically find at other places,” she said.

The sweet, homemade scones are made from scratch daily, she said and cost $3.25 each. Savory scones, like jalapeno with cream cheese and bacon, are also homemade and 50 cents more. Customers often opt for what Taylor called the cafe’s “secret menu,” by subbing jalapeno scones for biscuits and adding gravy on top.

Taylor said she joined Kalama Koffee as a barista, but transitioned to baking — a longtime pastime for her and her daughter — when a position opened.

“It’s great to do something you love,” she said.

Under Taylor’s lead, the cafe added two new white chocolate coffee drinks, which can be sold hot or cold. Martian Mocha is a white chocolate coffee drink with pistachio and amaretto, while My Fair Latte is a white chocolate coffee drink with lavender and cookie butter — you know, like the cookie butter sold at Trader Joe’s, Taylor said.

The Kalama resident knocked out walls in the cafe, added new lighting and replaced concrete flooring with hardwood. A retro cat, with a bowling-pin shaped body, often referred to as an atomic kitty in mid-century modern art, is plastered on the eatery’s walls and staff T-shirts. Jazz is piped through the cafe’s speakers.

Storage space in the kitchen was expanded, which cut indoor seating, but Taylor said she plans to add outdoor seating soon. Plus, the drive-thru is more popular than seating inside anyway, she said.

The Kalama Koffee placard on the outside of the building is down, and staff are waiting for their new The Atomic Cafe sign. Taylor said she plans to refurbish the building’s exterior and update the landscaping.

Taylor hopes to add classic deli and artisan sandwiches to the menu this summer.

Despite the updates, the familiar faces of customers remain.

“It’s fun being a part of a small town and getting to know your customers,” she said. “I want to make this something Kalama can be proud of.”

