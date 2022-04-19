Signature Fare: Hibachi-style chef grills rice, steak, scallops behind flames in Longview

Tucked between chain discount stores, inside an Ocean Beach Highway strip mall, is a sushi and hibachi-style restaurant owned by south Asian immigrants who serve the flavors of the South Pacific in the Lower Columbia River Valley.

Customers make two entries into Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse And Sushi: the first through the typical glass doors of an American strip mall, and the second through two cherry-wood gateways with the long, brass handles of a Japanese hideaway.

Two mammoth, porcelain Sumo wrestlers, positioned against a backdrop of wooden panels, greet patrons.

People choose to sit at the drink or sushi bar, a traditional dining room or a hibachi-style dining room with several large, flat grills where food is prepared around roughly 15 seats. A party room with the same grills is available for larger, more private events.

The show

On an April 12 visit, hibachi chef Aron Ridonga cooked an assortment of vegetables (broccoli, carrots, zucchini and onions) and meats (steak, chicken, scallops and shrimp) atop an iron griddle, behind a wall of flames.

"I like fire," the Thailand-trained chef said after he lit the flames surrounding the grill. He also lit a bowl and tossed it atop his elevated, red chef hat.

"My head is on fire," he belted in the tune of "Girl on Fire," sang by Alicia Keys.

Ridonga's cooking style is the show people come for, before the authentic Japanese cuisine, owner Ayu Dahlia said.

Dahlia said she and her husband Dior Siahaan opened the Longview eatery four years ago to offer their knowledge of Japanese food — perfected over 15 years — to an area with few similar options.

"We saw an opportunity to open here," she said. "It's the only hibachi grill."

Ridonga's grilling is similar to the U.S. chain restaurant Benihana, where chefs prepare customers' dishes like hibachi steak and chicken in front of hungry eyes and serve food straight from the grill to customers' plates. Benihana's website says the style of cooking is actually called teppanyaki, though the method is usually referred to as hibachi in America.

Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse And Sushi Signature Fare: Hibachi steak, which is cooked on a traditional Japanese grill along with vegetables, fried rice and two pieces of jumbo shrimp. Onion soup and salad are included. Cost: $22.95. Address: 760 Ocean Beach Highway, Suite J, Longview. Hours: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. Info: 360-425-9696 or www.kyotolongview.com.

The food

Dahlia said the star of Kyoto's grills is fried rice, made with butter, garlic, soy sauce, green onion and egg. On April 12, Ridonga tossed a whole egg on his spatula in what Dahlia called "the egg dance" before cracking the egg to fry with the dish.

A creamy garlic dressing called Yum Yum Sauce, named after a customer's love for the house favorite, is served on the side, Dahlia said.

Drinks aren't spared flames. Dahlia said she serves a cocktail of rum, vodka, gin, tequila and whiskey, mixed with orange, pineapple and cranberry juices, in a large bowl where an elevated, middle piece of the basin is set ablaze. The Scorpion Volcano Bowl is enough for two people and sells for $18, she said.

Signature Fare is a series featuring local restaurants' signature menu items and prints every other Wednesday. Contact Daily News reporter Hayley Day at 360-577-2541 or hday@tdn.com for possible inclusion in the series.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.