Signature Fare: Hart-C's blend of classic American and Thai food is a Longview staple

At Hart-C’s Steak Burger & Thai Cuisine in Longview, customers have their own language to order food.

“My hot No. 90” is a popular request co-manager Suriya Phromnopavong and the rest of the staff can decipher.

No. 90 is the eatery’s pad thai — what Phromnopavong calls Hart-C’s signature dish — and “my hot” is Phromnopavong’s preferred level of spice — a joke created by a heat-craving customer years ago that stuck with regulars.

At Hart-C’s, Phromnopavong said there are four levels of spice: hot, extra hot, extra extra hot, then “my hot.” The first three levels are created with chopped fresh Thai chilies added to a dish’s meat or tofu, while “my hot” also includes dried ground chilies in the sauce.

The “my hot” level can be added to almost any dish, such as chow main, chop suey and the Thailand staple pad thai. Hart-C’s pad thai is a naturally gluten free dish made of rice noodles, fish sauce, an egg, green onions, bean sprouts and choice of tofu, chicken, beef, pork or shrimp. Fresh sprouts, peanuts and a wedge of lime are served on the side.

Pad thai is such a Thailand staple, Phromnopavong said, if a Thai restaurant doesn’t serve the dish, customers should be wary.