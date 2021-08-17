Signature Fare: Hart-C's blend of classic American and Thai food is a Longview staple

At Hart-C’s Steak Burger & Thai Cuisine in Longview, customers have their own language to order food.
“My hot No. 90” is a popular request co-manager Suriya Phromnopavong and the rest of the staff can decipher.
No. 90 is the eatery’s pad thai — what Phromnopavong calls Hart-C’s signature dish — and “my hot” is Phromnopavong’s preferred level of spice — a joke created by a heat-craving customer years ago that stuck with regulars.
At Hart-C’s, Phromnopavong said there are four levels of spice: hot, extra hot, extra extra hot, then “my hot.” The first three levels are created with chopped fresh Thai chilies added to a dish’s meat or tofu, while “my hot” also includes dried ground chilies in the sauce.
The “my hot” level can be added to almost any dish, such as chow main, chop suey and the Thailand staple pad thai. Hart-C’s pad thai is a naturally gluten free dish made of rice noodles, fish sauce, an egg, green onions, bean sprouts and choice of tofu, chicken, beef, pork or shrimp. Fresh sprouts, peanuts and a wedge of lime are served on the side.
Pad thai is such a Thailand staple, Phromnopavong said, if a Thai restaurant doesn’t serve the dish, customers should be wary.
“If you go to a Thai restaurant and they don’t have pad thai, don’t eat there,” he said.
Pad Thai is the 90th Thai item on the extensive menu, while American items aren’t numbered.
Hart-C opened as a burger joint in 1961, Phromnopavong said. When his father purchased the business in 1989, he kept the American classics such as the burgers and fries and added standards from his eastern Thailand province of Surin.
“My dad has an old-school mentality,” he said. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
And it still isn’t broken, more than 30 years after the transfer of ownership. Hart-C’s still sells jumbo steak burgers made of a quarter pound of beef, grilled in barbecue sauce and topped with lettuce, mayo and more barbecue sauce. Toppings such as cheese, pickles, onions, eggs and even peanut, fish or sweet and sour sauce, can be added, Phromnopavong said.
Customers have told Phromnopavong the steak burgers — without Thai ingredients — taste just like the original sandwiches, back when the restaurant was half the size it is today, with a laundromat still in the building.
Phromnopavong said when his father first took over the eatery, customers would question why someone would order Thai food in a burger joint, but now they ask why someone would order a steak burger at a Thai restaurant. The flip in perspective, he said, shows the popularity of Thai food in the area. Today he estimates about 60% of orders are for Thai items and 40% are for American food.
“Once the shift happened,” he said. “You could tell we put our stamp on the community.”
