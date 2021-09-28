Signature Fare: Grab-and-go Longview market offers homemade, premade items, like chicken pot pies

When the work day is long, the pantry is empty and children are hungry, Cathie Groesbeck said locals can rely on her to do the cooking, not them.

“We do the cooking, so you don’t have to,” she said.

Premade items

Groesbeck is a longtime personal chef who opened her first brick-and-mortar called The Gifted Kitchen in December 2019 in the former Country Village Nutrition location on Vandercook Way in Longview.

Customers grab items — from deli sandwiches to entrees and sides — pre-made that day in Groesbeck’s commercial kitchen and displayed in glass coolers. The chalkboard menu rotates every Wednesday, she said, and features items like chicken salad sandwiches, shrimp avocado salads, chicken noodle soup, turkey meatballs and smashed cheesy potatoes. Items are purchased cold and can be heated up at home. Featured options rotate about every 10 weeks, she added.

There are options to take to gatherings too, like kits to create pizzas using Kalama Sourdough Bakery dough and boxes of charcuterie board items, like meat, cheeses and nuts. Options that are available every day include pastries like lemon bars, side tossed and Caesar salads, different varieties of quiches and chicken pot pies.