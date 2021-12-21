Signature Fare: Double the patty, double the flavor at Double J's Food Truck in Cowlitz County

Customers at a traveling Cowlitz County food truck don’t supersize their order, they double it.

Double J’s has specialized in gourmet single and double burgers for nearly three years after longtime chef Jason Forster, 51, left his stationary Vancouver restaurant job to open a roving food truck with his wife, Jennifer, 46.

Together, the J-name couple opened Double J’s food truck in 2019, and Jason Forster traded fine dining for comfort food, Jennifer Forster said.

“He wanted to cook the food he likes to eat,” she said.

A dream realized

At Double J’s, topping-stacked burgers, and upgraded vegetarian or meat-lovers’ grilled cheeses, come prepared in minutes and served in to-go containers.

Double J's Food Truck Signature Fare: The Double J, featuring two beef patties, pepper jack cheese, American cheese, bacon, pickles, cream cheese, jalapenos and Double J sauce. Cost: $13. Address and hours: Tuesday afternoons at Central Welding Supply on Talley Way in Kelso; Thursday afternoons at Western World on Industrial Way in Longview; and Friday evenings at Explorer Brewing Company on Ash Street in Kelso. Info: 360-430-9411 or www.facebook.com/doublejsfoodtruck.

But don’t let the convenience fool you. Behind the driver's seat, sandwiches are made with melted brie, sliced pears, tomatoes, basil and balsamic on white French bread.

Jennifer Forster said her husband was the chef at Vancouver’s DuckTales Kitchen for years before the daily drive from their Rose Valley home north started to grow old.

“It was time for him to make a change,” she said. “We’ve dreamt about this for years.”

‘Keep it simple’

Each week local businesses request Double J’s to set up shop in their lots during lunch or dinner, she added. They typically park Tuesdays at Central Welding Supply in Kelso, Thursdays at Western World in Longview, Friday mornings at NORPAC in Longview for workers and Friday evenings at Explorer Brewing Company in Kelso for the public, she said. Customers can view www.facebook.com/doublejsfoodtruck for weekly schedules.

Most weekends are reserved for private catered events. While the food truck specializes in sandwiches, Jennifer Forster said catered events have included salmon filets, Hawaiian cuisine and barbecue.

“We cater to them, whatever their wants are,” she said.

On the regular Double J’s menu, the eatery’s namesake is a stand-out signature dish, she added. The Double J stands high with two ⅓-pound beef patties; pepper jack, American and cream cheese; bacon; grilled jalapenos; pickles; and the eatery's signature sauce. A side of crinkled fries comes topped with Double J’s special seasoning — a recipe invented by Jason Forster, and only used at the food truck and his previous Vancouver job, Jennifer Forster said. On Thursday, customers made sure to grab ramekins of fry sauce — a mayo and red relish mixture — with some returning for seconds.

“We just keep it simple and that’s what worked for us,” Jennifer Forster said.

Signature Fare is a series featuring local restaurants' signature menu items and prints every other Wednesday. Contact Daily News reporter Hayley Day at 360-577-2541 or hday@tdn.com for possible inclusion in the series.

