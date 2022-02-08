Signature Fare: Craft beer, wine in the front; mac 'n cheese, brisket in the back

Before breweries opened in small towns across the country and bars changed their names to taprooms, Dave Look was serving small-batch microbrews from around the world in his 15th Avenue retail store, bar and restaurant in Longview.

Over the roughly decade at Hop-and-Grape, Look said he has seen more breweries hit the market, with more specialty brews created for shorter periods of time. But one constant remains at the Longview store and eatery — people come for the craft beer and wines, Look said, but stay for the macaroni and cheese.

The next new thing

It was about 28 years ago when Look said he dipped his toe in the brewing world after reading about home brew kits in the back of Popular Science magazine. He was intrigued by the different beer styles across the globe and experimented with pale ales, stouts and sours.

But niche breweries and small-batch beers hadn’t hit the mass market yet. Back in the early ’90s, the Brewers Association, a national not-for-profit trade association, reports 284 breweries spanned the U.S. in 1990. In 2020, there were 8,884. That’s a roughly 3,000% increase.

And Look has been there for the ride.

The front of the building is home to at least 1,000 bottled, canned and corked craft beers from barrel aged stouts to Belgian-style saisons.

Behind the beer, Look houses another roughly 700 wines, bottled in Longview to California, to France to South Africa.

About a dozen craft brews line a shelf in the front of the store to feed customers’ constant cravings for the next big brew.

“That’s how craft brew drinkers are,” Look said. “They want to keep trying the next new thing.”

It’s an evolution Look knows too well.

“Craft brew drinkers are intentionally disloyal,” he said. “I don’t want to find a beer I love and drink it every day.”

Comfort food

When customers aren’t perusing the craft beer, wine and at-home beer and wine making kits in the front of the building, they grab tables and bar seats in the back for craft beer drafts and barbecued comfort food.

Look called opening the restaurant a sort of accident, created after he decided he needed to offer food with drinks. The menu was created with the help of retired chef Jim Nunes and Look’s own cooking experience.

“Everyone seems to like my barbecue,” he said.

Hop-n-Grape is home to three smokers to flavor pork, chicken, turkey, salmon and the eatery’s No. 1 meat seller, brisket.

The restaurant sells up to 300 pounds of brisket a week during the busy summer seasons when the eatery also caters events like weddings. Hop-n-Grape also sells up to 100 quarts of their signature macaroni and cheese a week.

The creamy, four-cheese blend is made fresh to order on the stove throughout the day, Look said, not baked in a large brick to heat up before sending the pasta to tables. The cheese mixture is a house blend, he said, and he won’t give away the secret, though the menu says the dish includes pepper jack.

Hop-n-Grape Signature Fare: Macaroni and cheese. Cost: $6 as a side in the restaurant; $19 a quart for catered events. Address: 924 15th Ave., Longview. Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for the restaurant. The store opens an hour earlier Tuesdays through Saturdays and closes at the same time as the restaurant. Info: 360-577-1541 or www.hop-n-grape.com.

He called the eatery’s selection “big comfort foods,” which go hand-in-hand with craft brews like hearty reds or India Pale Ales. But mostly, Look advises people to pick the drink that fits their taste buds — not the trendiest brew of the day.

“I always say, drink the beer or wine for you,” he said.

Signature Fare is a series featuring local restaurants’ signature menu items and prints every other Wednesday. Contact Daily News reporter Hayley Day at 360-577-2541 or hday@tdn.com for possible inclusion in the series.

