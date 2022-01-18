Signature Fare: Cornerstone Cafe offers heaping plates, named after staff, regulars

RAINIER — At Cornerstone Cafe near the banks of the Columbia River, staff don’t just know the customers by name, they name menu items after them.

Breakfast goers can grab Bob’s Choice, a biscuit and gravy dish named after a regular who ordered the meal with eggs, hash browns and a choice of meat before he passed away. There also is Ken’s Special, a waffle dish, which comes with eggs and bacon, named after another longtime customer.

To cafe owner Viki Overbay, one of the eatery’s signature dishes is a lunch or dinner item named after former employee Noah Newman, who she said unexpectedly passed away in 2019 from a heart attack. Newman worked about five days a week as a cook, dishwasher and maintenance technician until then, she added. His photo, with his namesake burger, still hangs above the bar today.

“He was a friend to us all,” she said.

‘Darn good burger’

Overbay said she purchased the long-standing cafe about 13 years ago, and Newman “came with the building.” Newman worked for the eatery for two previous owners, Overbay added, and he often helped the new business owner learn the ins and outs of the almost 100-year-old building.

Newman’s signature dish is called the “Noah”-Nator Burger — a two-patty burger stacked with bacon, ham, grilled onions, Swiss and cheddar cheeses, and a fried egg. The item is popular, Overbay said, thanks to its hefty serving and ground chuck patties.

“It’s just a darn good burger,” she said.

All of the cafe’s burgers are made with ground chuck patties that are a third of a pound, and come with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles and a choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw. Diners can substitute waffle fries, onion rings or a cup of soup or side salad for an upcharge.

Regulars

At Cornerstone Cafe, Overbay said, regulars come in for breakfast when the eatery opens at 7 a.m., then often return for lunch in the afternoon and dinner before the restaurant closes. The restaurant typically is open until 9 p.m. every day, but currently closes at 2 p.m. Mondays due to short staffing, she added.

One of the most popular breakfast items is a chicken fried angus steak, she said, topped with home fries, scrambled eggs, gravy and cheese.

Overbay said she joined her father and brother in Rainier from Sherwood, Oregon, after she saw the eatery listed for sale and made an offer. The longtime restaurant worker said she started in the industry busing tables when she was 16 years old, and is originally from Grand Ronde, Oregon.

“It totally worked out for the best,” she said about purchasing the cafe.

Overbay and her husband, Mark, made their mark on the cafe over the years, she added, by expanding the hours through the evenings, adding menu items — including a prime rib special on Friday and Saturday nights — and installing a gambling room with slot machines and offering keno and Powerball tickets at the bar. Their son Dustin Mattox is also the chef, she added.

Overbay chalked up the restaurant’s success to the food and staff consistency. She said the cafe strives to make every dish the same, despite who is cooking. She also said 70% of the staff have been at the restaurant for at least a decade. When servers are out of town, customers ask about them by name.

Cornerstone Cafe Signature Fare: "Noah"-Nator Burger, made with two beef patties, a fried egg, bacon, ham, grilled onions and Swiss and cheddar cheeses. Cost: $15.99. Address: 102 E. A St., Rainier. Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays. Info: 503-556-8772 or cornerstonecaferainier.com.

Working at the cafe doesn’t always seem like work, she added.

“We just like each other,” she said. “And they like being here.”

