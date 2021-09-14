Signature Fare: Corner store sells high-end, local food in Woodland

WOODLAND — People shop at a convenience store because it's the only nearby option. Customers frequent the Woodland Corner Store by choice.
Patrons at the Woodland Corner Store aren’t grabbing frozen meals and puffed corn chips in the middle of the night; they are buying kombucha and locally sourced honey during the day. The roughly 3-year-old shop on Lewis River Road has taken convenience store up a notch, offering fresh produce, olive oil, small-batch hot sauces, a coffee shop and a Boar's Head deli.
The theme of the shop is local, said owner and U.S. Air Force veteran Anthony Kasziewicz.
"We specialize in local," he said. "That's important to us."
Breakfast sandwiches will be offered at the deli in about a week, he added. Within three weeks a bakery — selling homemade items such as breads, cakes and doughnuts — will replace the deli in the back of the store and the deli will move to the front of the house.
The plan is to make items in a healthier way, Kasziewicz said. Eggs on the breakfast sandwiches will be poached. The doughnuts will be made in an air fryer — a device that simulates deep frying without using oil.
Kasziewicz is a self-described foodie who said he “dreamed of doing something big.”
That dream took the form of the mom and pop shop featuring roughly 80% locally made products — from berries on Ridgefield's Munoz Farm to homemade soaps by Simply Royal in Woodland. Kasziewicz offers higher-end products while keeping the accessibility of a small, local shop.
“You can stop by on your way home, and don’t have to go all the way across town,” he said.
Other inventory includes the Corner Store’s own house-made jellies, Kalama Sourdough Bakery bread, Astoria-based Fort George Brewery IPAs and Woodland-based Garlic Gourmay seasonings and sauces.
At the deli, nearly four times more people order the Corner Club than the other seven sandwiches on the regular menu, Kasziewicz said. The club is stacked with Boar's Head turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and house-made Italian mayonnaise.
Deli employee Trish Schmidt said she helped build the menu with Kasziewicz.
"He had a great vision and it's coming together," she said.
A different soup — like chicken dumpling and loaded baked potato — is offered every day at the deli. Specials are featured a few days a week. On Sundays, patrons can grab brisket on toasted hoagies topped with house-made apple coleslaw and mop sauce — what Kasziewicz called a Texas barbecue sauce you "run your bread in" and "clean your plate with."
The deli offers gluten-free bread and spinach wraps, and selections for kids, like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Customers can build their own sandwiches as well. Kasziewicz said he plans to add seating and Wi-Fi in the roughly 3,000 square-foot space upstairs for a dinning area, where students could do their homework after school or adults could work while eating, he said.
"We love being there for community," Kasziewicz said.
