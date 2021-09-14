Signature Fare: Corner store sells high-end, local food in Woodland

WOODLAND — People shop at a convenience store because it's the only nearby option. Customers frequent the Woodland Corner Store by choice.

Patrons at the Woodland Corner Store aren’t grabbing frozen meals and puffed corn chips in the middle of the night; they are buying kombucha and locally sourced honey during the day. The roughly 3-year-old shop on Lewis River Road has taken convenience store up a notch, offering fresh produce, olive oil, small-batch hot sauces, a coffee shop and a Boar's Head deli.

The theme of the shop is local, said owner and U.S. Air Force veteran Anthony Kasziewicz.

"We specialize in local," he said. "That's important to us."

Breakfast sandwiches will be offered at the deli in about a week, he added. Within three weeks a bakery — selling homemade items such as breads, cakes and doughnuts — will replace the deli in the back of the store and the deli will move to the front of the house.

The plan is to make items in a healthier way, Kasziewicz said. Eggs on the breakfast sandwiches will be poached. The doughnuts will be made in an air fryer — a device that simulates deep frying without using oil.

