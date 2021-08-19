Sen. Cantwell discusses federal funding with Port of Longview

Future economic growth at the Port of Longview is riding on the tracks of the planned Industrial Rail, port staff told Sen. Maria Cantwell on Thursday at a roundtable funding discussion and port tour.
Cantwell said there are big economic opportunities on the horizon for local ports, but “we have to get the infrastructure.”
“I think that Longview and Cowlitz County in general really does epitomize that, and has many of the assets in place, but needs continued support,” Cantwell said.
Port Commissioner President Allan Erickson said Cantwell has “long been a supporter of Washington’s public ports” and helped with several projects in the past, including deepening the Columbia River channel, rehabilitating old jetties at the mouth of the river for the safe passage of cargo vessels, and finding new funding streams and grants for ports.
Cantwell wrote letters of support for several of the port’s grant applications this year to fund the estimated $76 million rail expansion, adding the federal infrastructure package that recently passed the Senate also could potentially provide funding.
“All our efforts right now are plusing up these programs because we don’t have enough resources federally to meet the demands” on current port grant programs, Cantwell said. “We’re trying to convey how much this infrastructure really unleashes job growth in the U.S. and Southwest Washington.”
Cantwell congratulated the port on continuing to grow its revenue even during the pandemic, saying it “speaks highly of the work that’s being done here at the port.”
Port staff and local industry leaders said without the rail expansion, that growth will plateau.
Port of Longview Director of Business Development Christian Clay said one of the first things any potential customer wants to know is if a site has rail access, and then if it can handle long unit trains.
“Every customer you talk to has a rail component,” he said, but the port currently is at 100% rail capacity.
Setting aside new customers, many of the port’s current customers also are expanding, Clay said, and need more rail service in the next two or three years to handle doubled volumes.
“It’s a good and bad problem to have,” he said. “We want to see the growth, but we have to have the capacity and infrastructure for the growth.”
Barlow Point is another area poised for a new business, and Clay said many green energy companies are interested in the space, but “everyone that goes out and looks at it wants rail.”
While he said he cannot name the companies because of non-disclosure agreements, he said a biodiesel plant, a green hydrogen project, a wood pellet manufacturer, a green energy farm and a recycled steel rebar company have all shown interest — if there was rail.
“We are very bullish on putting something in Longview that creates jobs and has a green footprint,” Clay said, noting that that’s the new direction in the country.
Cantwell said the attention of so many green companies could get the port bonus points for some grants that value green innovation.
Port of Longview Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Jennifer Brown told Cantwell the port has county support, an internal match and has applied for a handful of federal grants, because “we need outside federal funding” to make this project happen. She thanked Cantwell for her support in requesting federal funds in some recent bills.
Clay said with the rail expansion design 60% complete, “we are the closest project to shovel ready than anybody else out there.” Port of Longview Director of Facilities and Engineering Bill Burton said by the end of the year, he hopes to be “tripping over the 90% line” and has already started submitting for some permits.
“It’s a growing world out there and it wants a lot of product,” Cantwell said, adding the port was “well on the way” to meet requirements for grants it applied for.
Cowlitz Economic Development Council President Ted Sprague said his only concern was if the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offices could handle the increased permitting. International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 48 Business Representative and Longview/Kelso Building and Construction Trades Council President Mike Bridges said a faster permitting process would help the building trades.
Bridges said he would love to see an 18- to 24-month evaluation process instead of “locking up land for six or seven years waiting to get the yes or no.”
Cantwell agreed that “if we’re going to have infrastructure growth, we need to have an increase in the Army Corps’ budget to do the permitting process.”