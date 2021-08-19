Sen. Cantwell discusses federal funding with Port of Longview

Cantwell congratulated the port on continuing to grow its revenue even during the pandemic, saying it “speaks highly of the work that’s being done here at the port.”

Port staff and local industry leaders said without the rail expansion, that growth will plateau.

Port of Longview Director of Business Development Christian Clay said one of the first things any potential customer wants to know is if a site has rail access, and then if it can handle long unit trains.

“Every customer you talk to has a rail component,” he said, but the port currently is at 100% rail capacity.

Setting aside new customers, many of the port’s current customers also are expanding, Clay said, and need more rail service in the next two or three years to handle doubled volumes.

“It’s a good and bad problem to have,” he said. “We want to see the growth, but we have to have the capacity and infrastructure for the growth.”

Barlow Point is another area poised for a new business, and Clay said many green energy companies are interested in the space, but “everyone that goes out and looks at it wants rail.”