Second round of razor clams dig open

The next round of razor clam digs is a go, with marine toxin levels within allowable limits.

Shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approved the October dig dates after the Washington Department of Health confirmed marine toxin levels are within allowable limits and razor clams from all open beaches are safe to eat.

During the first round of digs in September an estimated 55,700 diggers harvested more than one million clams, with many of people harvesting their limit, coastal shellfish manager Dan Ayres said in a press release.

“I don’t think we could’ve asked for a better first round of digs,” Ayres said. “Some days nearly every digger was getting their 20 clams, and we came very close to what we projected the catch would be.”

October's dates include p.m. tides from Oct. 6 to 11 at Long Beach and Twin Harbors. Digs on Mocrocks and Copalis beaches alternate, starting with Mocrocks on Oct. 6. Most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide, according to the press release, and no digging is allowed before noon during digs when low tide occurs in the afternoon or evening.