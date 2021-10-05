 Skip to main content
Second round of razor clams dig open
Second round of razor clams dig open

Treading the tide stock

The Houston and Duffey families from Camas, Washington, tread the tide looking for razor clam shows on Long Beach on Oct. 17, 2020 in this TDN file photo. 

 Courtney Talak

The next round of razor clam digs is a go, with marine toxin levels within allowable limits.

Shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approved the October dig dates after the Washington Department of Health confirmed marine toxin levels are within allowable limits and razor clams from all open beaches are safe to eat.

During the first round of digs in September an estimated 55,700 diggers harvested more than one million clams, with many of people harvesting their limit, coastal shellfish manager Dan Ayres said in a press release.

Razor clam dig dates tentatively set depending on toxin test results

“I don’t think we could’ve asked for a better first round of digs,” Ayres said. “Some days nearly every digger was getting their 20 clams, and we came very close to what we projected the catch would be.”

October's dates include p.m. tides from Oct. 6 to 11 at Long Beach and Twin Harbors. Digs on Mocrocks and Copalis beaches alternate, starting with Mocrocks on Oct. 6. Most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide, according to the press release, and no digging is allowed before noon during digs when low tide occurs in the afternoon or evening.

'Pow, we got hit': Toxin that halted razor clamming sticking around

"WDFW encourages diggers to continue to follow responsible recreation guidelines, including following all state and local health guidance as COVID cases remain high across Washington," the press release said. "Diggers are urged to be respectful of local residents and communities they may visit while clamming."

Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks and Copalis all have increased limits through the end of 2021, with diggers allowed to keep 20 clams instead of 15. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 20 clams they dig, regardless of size or condition. All diggers 15 years old or older must have a fishing license. 

Oct. 6-11 tides

Oct. 6: 7:20 P.M.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 7: 8:04 P.M.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 8:  8:50 P.M.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 9: 9:38 P.M.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 10: 10:32 P.M.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 11: 11:32 P.M.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

The WDFW has tentatively scheduled digs are for p.m. tides Nov. 3-9, Nov. 10, Nov. 16-24, Dec. 1-9, Dec. 15-23 and Dec. 30-31. All tentative dates are dependent on marine toxin testing, which occurs about a week or less prior to each set of openings.

