Sale of Emerald Kalama Chemical for $1.04 billion finalized

Germany-based international chemical company LANXESS completed its $1.04 billion purchase of Emerald Kalama Chemical on Tuesday, the company announced, after signing a purchase agreement Feb. 14.

With the purchase, LANXESS will expand its plastics, paints, coatings and adhesives sectors and also add a new business unit dedicated to flavors and fragrances. The acquisition is the second largest in the company's history, according to a press release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2020, Emerald Kalama Chemical generated global sales of $425 million, with 75% of sales being specialty products for the consumer care market, such as products for flavors and fragrances and preservatives for food, household products and cosmetics. The other quarter of sales were specialty chemicals for industrial applications, the press release said.

After buying Emerald Kalama Chemical, LANXESS added 470 employees and three production sites in Kalama, the Netherlands and Great Britain, totaling 14,800 employees in 33 countries.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.