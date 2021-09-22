Rising construction costs affect Port of Longview projects

In a public comment, Diane Dick asked the port about adding covered parking spaces and putting solar panels on top. Wilson said he was interested in solar, but worried about the cost. He said it could be added later on.

Strategic business plan updates

The commissioners also reviewed an updated draft of the port’s strategic business plan. This draft included cost ranges for the three alterative expansion options the commissioners previously decided to move forward with. The intention is not to start building right away, but to have ideas to show potential customers.

The first alternative would maintain a base level of port operation and includes track changes at the northwest curves of the current rail line and silo demolition to improve rail connections.

The pros of that alternative would be it would not impact any existing customers, port maintenance buildings would not need to be relocated, the port would keep a 49.6 acre general cargo backland area and no grade separation of trains and roads would be required. However, without any new expansion of rail or planning for a new tenant at Berth 4, that means the option would have a lower overall tonnage option.

That would cost between $8.3 million and $14.3 million in 2022 prices.