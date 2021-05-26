Revenue higher than budgeted in first quarter for Port of Longview

The Port of Longview’s budget is on track after the first quarter, port commissioners heard Wednesday.

“Overall, it’s a really good start to the year,” finance and accounting manager Jaime Thayer told the commissioners.

The port’s operative revenue is higher than anticipated for this time of year at $11.9 million, or 31% of the total $38.1 million budgeted, she said. Operating expenses are on budget, at $8.7 million, or 26% of the $33.8 million budgeted.

So far, the port has spent 7% of its $15.4 million capital budget, or $1.1 million.

The Willow Grove Park budget also is “right on track,” Thayer said, with about $77,000 of the $367,000 budget spent.

Operating revenue and expenses in the first quarter of this year are higher than in 2018, 2019 and 2020, Thayer said. The port has reached 29% of its expected exports by tonnage, moving about 2.5 million metric tons out of an expected 8.4 million metric tons.

“Kudos to staff and everyone who had made our port so successful,” Commissioner Jeff Wilson said. “A job well done.”

Commission President Allan Erickson added he was “pleased with what I see here in terms of profitability.”