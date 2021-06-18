 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reporter Brennen Kauffman joins The Daily News team
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Reporter Brennen Kauffman joins The Daily News team

{{featured_button_text}}

Brennen Kauffman joined The Daily News staff Thursday as a local government and politics reporter.

The experienced journalist previously worked as an education reporter at the Post Register in Idaho Falls, Idaho where he also helped to cover city governments and a range of other stories.

"I've always enjoyed writing and helping to tell stories about other people," Kauffman said. "I look forward to bringing my skills to The Daily News and doing what I can to cover local issues."

The Daily News Interim Editor Todd Krysiak said Kauffman's experience will serve the Longview community well.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We're really excited about the talents and data journalism skills Brennen can bring to our newsroom," he said.

Kauffman grew up in Centennial, Colo. He attended Miami University in Ohio where he earned bachelor's degrees in journalism and analytics.

During college he interned for the Journal-News, where he covered his college town, and for an independent news website in the disputed eastern European nation of Kosovo.

Kauffman said the scenic locations around Longview were a major draw when he accepted the job at The Daily News.

"Growing up in the shadows of the Rocky Mountains gave me a deep appreciation for the beauty of the American West," Kauffman said. "I'm excited to explore the Columbia River when I'm not working."

In addition to hiking and other outdoor activities, Kauffman said he usually fills his free time with cooking, catching up on movies and virtually hanging out with friends.

Brennen Kauffman headshot

Kauffman

 Courtney Talak, The Daily News
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Body camera shows violence against cops on Jan. 6

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News