Reporter Brennen Kauffman joins The Daily News team

Brennen Kauffman joined The Daily News staff Thursday as a local government and politics reporter.

The experienced journalist previously worked as an education reporter at the Post Register in Idaho Falls, Idaho where he also helped to cover city governments and a range of other stories.

"I've always enjoyed writing and helping to tell stories about other people," Kauffman said. "I look forward to bringing my skills to The Daily News and doing what I can to cover local issues."

The Daily News Interim Editor Todd Krysiak said Kauffman's experience will serve the Longview community well.

"We're really excited about the talents and data journalism skills Brennen can bring to our newsroom," he said.

Kauffman grew up in Centennial, Colo. He attended Miami University in Ohio where he earned bachelor's degrees in journalism and analytics.

During college he interned for the Journal-News, where he covered his college town, and for an independent news website in the disputed eastern European nation of Kosovo.

Kauffman said the scenic locations around Longview were a major draw when he accepted the job at The Daily News.