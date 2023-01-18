Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez reviews business on the Columbia River

Newly elected U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Skamania, is learning how local ports are planning federally backed rail projects, providing more jobs, and continuing record-breaking revenue.

Business along the Columbia River has surged in recent years, a fact port leaders attribute to pandemic-related shifts in products and supply chains.

Gluesenkamp Perez during her first Longview port tour Tuesday asked port leaders whether they think this growth is sustainable.

Their answer: absolutely.

Longview’s port saw $4.7 million in net operating income for the first three months of 2022 as compared to $3.2 million for the same time in 2021, which was also the highest income since 2018. The trend continued for the rest of 2022 and even prompted commissioners to slash taxes — again.

Goals to increase train capacity and encourage business development have been a staple of the port’s plans in the last few years, with consistently high revenue allowing officials to continue new projects and set sights on long-awaited upgrades.

Port leaders are also headed into 2023 ready to create its climate action plan while maintaining financial stability.

State of the port

Tonnage and total dollars have consistently grown since 2019, with the port seeing 9 million metric tons in 2021. More business came to the port, especially during the pandemic when supply chain issues meant handling cargo they had not before, since many suppliers switched to handling product in breakbulk rather than containers.

A change in demand for wind power also contributed to the spike, port documents show.

Other materials popular at the port include steel for construction, soda ash used in glass and detergent, calcined coke for aluminum smelting, pot ash for fertilizer, iron oxide for the larger energy industry, and grain shipped from the Pacific Northwest and Midwest that goes to the Pacific Rim for food supply. About 90% of product comes to the port through the Columbia River.

“It’s a dynamic market right now,” Port CEO Dan Stahl told Gluesenkamp Perez.

Board President Allan Erickson said the boost has helped the port continue with projects that have been on its wish list for years.

“Those are dollars we can reinvest,” Erickson said.

Heading into 2023, port leaders have their eyes on several projects that they say would increase rail capacity, open areas for new businesses to move into Longview and build better utility infrastructure at Barlow Point.

One of the projects underway include demolishing a long-vacant Berth 4, which at one point housed the Continental Grain Company. The silo closed in the 1980s and has sat empty despite its ideal spot with access to the marine terminals.

The Industrial Rail Corridor Expansion marks one of the largest port projects for the year, with a federal grant earmarked specifically for the port to connect its own rail with the mainline. The project, estimated to cost around $87 million, received a $16.5 million federal infrastructure grant in November 2021 and another one for $2.5 million in March.

The port also teamed with Port of Kalama this year on a $2.2 million turning basin analysis, $1.1 million of which will be covered by federal dollars. The analysis will guide the ports on how they can allow for larger ships — which means more cargo — to make it through the Lower Columbia ports.

Private or public?

Like most ports, Longview operates as a hybrid model that balances being a public entity and acting as a landlord for private businesses.

Millenium Bulk Terminals, Weyerhaueser/Nippon Dynawave, Westrock, Teevin Bros. are all private, while the Willow Grove Park and Barlow Point are port-owned. Export Grain Terminal operates at Berth 9, British Petroleum at Berth 5 and the Bridgeview Terminal operated by International Raw Materials. Brown Straus Steel and Skyline Steel work in the industrial areas.

Where these two interests meet is the ability to move cargo, bring economic growth and compete for customers in the area.

By maintaining its status as a public operating port, Stahl said, the port takes on more risk but has more flexibility to source labor and materials from the local community.

“We’ve stayed closer to the ground, closer to our customers,” Stahl said.

Director of Business Development Christian Clay said the port also tried to move with caution on doing business with outside entities because of the risk that the market will change and render any new buildings to house those products useless.

“The commissioners were very supportive about being aggressive in getting new business but be careful to make sure that we’re not leaning too far forward,” Clay said. “It’s a matter of efficiency.”

Gluesenkamp Perez said she appreciated the port’s balance between business and policy, citing her experience as an auto repair shop owner working with machinery and making agreements with government entities.

“I understand that interplay of how good policy can influence family-wage jobs, not just in your own businesses (or) within governmental agencies, but throughout,” Gluesenkamp Perez said.

According to port documents, the port provides one in 11 local jobs. Investments from businesses that pay taxes inadvertently give $9.5 million that goes back to local schools, roads and infrastructure.

Another $687 million goes toward local businesses, the port says, which benefit from these investments and from the port sourcing materials from local industries.