Renewable biogas plant planned for Longview could be first of its kind in Washington state

A new energy company is planning to move into Longview. If it gets approved, it would become one of Washington's largest sites turning old food into clean natural gas.

In January, the Longview City Council approved a $2 million sale of four lots in the Mint Farm Industrial Park to Divert Inc. The lots are the same ones where Pacific Coast Fertilizer had planned to build a $1 billion ammonia fertilizer plant. In the summer of 2020, the company, which was in the middle of the permitting process and had not yet begun construction, cited the economic downturn related to the pandemic as the reason for suspending its plans.

Divert's proposed plan for the site is a 15-acre biogas production facility that would be fueled with food waste from hundreds of Pacific Northwest grocery stores. In the presentation to the City Council, the biogas plant was estimated to be a $40 million investment and would create at least 50 jobs.

A researcher from Washington State University said current sites using anaerobic digestion to make biogas are almost entirely at wastewater treatment plants and dairies. Using food waste would be a "new wrinkle on a fairly well-established technology."

"Our hope is that this facility serves as a model and spurs additional investment in the surrounding communities to provide a path to additional landfill diversion for nutrient and energy rich products," Divert Chief Executive Officer Ryan Begin told The Daily News through email.

Plenty of food waste can be converted into energy by this process. A 2021 study by the Washington Department of Ecology found organic waste was the single largest category of items in the state's waste system, making up 23% of all refuse. Edible food waste was the most prevalent single material, accounting for more than 6% of the total waste in the study.

With the pained recent history of energy companies attempting to move into Longview and Cowlitz County, the hope is a greener gas option would have an easier time getting environmental clearance and earning approval from Washington's state government.

"It really seems to meet what the governor's requisites are for what he wants to see in the state," Longview's Community Development Director Ann Rivers said. "It made sense to encourage that discussion and promote Longview as a good site for this."

Making energy out of food waste

Anaerobic digestion can be thought of as a contained form of composting.

The comparison came from Georgine Yorgey, associate director of Washington State University's Center for Sustainable Agriculture and Natural Resources. She and other researchers at the center are working to develop processes that would improve and expand renewable energy options, including anaerobic digestion.

Yorgey said the digestion process typically involves two types of microbe communities. The first breaks the provided waste into basic compounds, while the second eats the new compounds and produces methane and carbon dioxide. When that process happens in a closed facility called a digester, the methane and other waste gases can be converted into fuel instead of escaping into the atmosphere.

"Once you're done purifying it, it's similar to the gas you get from fossil fuels but it can be much more beneficial from an environmental perspective," Yorgey said.

Since 2013, Divert has partnered with Kroger to run a massive gas production facility in Compton, California. A Los Angeles Times story from the system's launch said the gas production was fueled by more than 350 grocery stores from southern California and provided 13 million kilowatt-hours of electricity.

The facility in Longview would rely on even more grocery stores. Divert Vice President Craig Davis told the Longview City Council the preliminary plan was to bring in food waste from 650 grocery stores across Washington and Oregon.

That doesn't mean hundreds of more trucks traveling to the Mint Farm every day. The same trucks that bring fresh food to participating grocery stores would return to the regional hubs with food that can't be donated or sold. From there, the food waste will be consolidated into sealed bins and loaded onto a single truck bound for Longview. Begin estimated the facility would receive about 15 truckloads of food daily.

Divert's leaders are optimistic that they will run into fewer environmental permitting hurdles than other proposed energy projects because of the renewable aspects. The Compton facility received a carbon intensity score of negative 80 from California regulators. Begin told The Daily News that the early expectation was for the Longview facility to be in the same ballpark.

"When we consider our impact, we look at the full lifecycle, including all emissions from sources directly involved in the operation. Our entire operation has a strong net carbon negative impact on the environment," Begin said through email.

Next steps and concerns about Divert's plan

Diane Dick was part of the group of local environmental activists who opposed the ammonia fertilizer plant that was proposed for the Mint Farm. Dick said she doesn't know enough about Divert's plans to say if they are a great replacement but she has plenty of questions.

She criticized the Longview City Council's immediate approval of the sale during its Jan. 13 meeting, which meant there was no preliminary public hearing. More than anything, she was unsure if Divert has the track record to produce gas at the scale planned for Longview.

Outside of the Compton facility, public accounts of similar projects by Divert are limited. The gas from the Compton plant also was being used on-site to power engines for the distribution center. In Longview, the company has said its plan is to provide the gas directly into existing natural gas pipelines for public use.

"As far as operating a digester to reinsert biogas back into a distribution line, they’ve never done that before," Dick said.

The economic challenge was an issue Yorgey brought up as a reason biogas hadn't yet become a larger piece of Washington's renewable energy portfolio. To compete with the affordability of solar and hydropower, gas digesters generally need to either operate at a small scale, like the on-site digesters at wastewater treatment plants, or on a very large scale.

Another concern is making sure the bacteria can handle the wide variety of foods that would be coming in from grocery stores.

"You can't feed dairy cattle whatever you want. And you can't necessarily feed a microbe colony whatever you want. The process can be upset because the nitrogen level is too high or the pH is wrong," Yorgey said.

Rivers said there will be more thorough public comment and vetting processes as the plant goes through the environmental certification process. Begin said that Divert's goal was to complete the permitting and construction process by the end of 2023.

Rivers said she and other city officials, including Mayor MaryAlice Wallis, plan to visit the Divert facilities in California to get a sense of what the completed facility would look like.

"I'll be looking at it like a neighbor. What does the site smell like? What is the discharge like?" Rivers said.

