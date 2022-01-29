Regional dealership acquires U-Neek RV Center of Kelso

A California-based RV dealership has taken over the long-running, family-owned U-Neek RV Center in Kelso.

The Pacific Highway location joins RV Country's 11 other dealerships in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and Arizona, according to the company. The deal was closed Dec. 21, 2021.

The lot at Interstate 5's exit 36 sells items like fifth wheels, travel trailers, Class C motorhomes and diesel pushers; and offers RV financing, insurance and an on-site service center, reports RV Country. A representative said the location employs 27 people and anticipates selling about 300 new and used RVs in 2022.

Transition

RV Country was founded in 1961 in Fresno, California — about 17 years before U-Neek opened in Cowlitz County.

RV Country Address: 2625 Old Pacific Highway South, Kelso. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Info: 360-425-3300 or www.rvcountry.com.

RV Country Vice President and Director of Operations Charlie Power said U-Neek and RV Country owners share similar values.

“We believe that the foundation of a great business is the people and the culture," he said.

The California-based brokerage company that helped finalize the deal announced the sale Dec. 16, 2021. U-Neek President Terry Sinkler said the company was focused on selling to RV Country because of its longevity plans and "the desire to take care of customers and employees," according to Performance Brokerage Services.

History

U-Neek RV Center opened in Kalama in 1978 with Gary and Florence Sinkler selling canopies and pop-up truck campers, according to a previous report by The Daily News. The business relocated the next year to Vancouver, added trailers in 1982 and moved in 1984 to Ridgefield across from the Clark County Fairgrounds.

The Kelso lot opened in 1996 as a satellite location, the article states, but the family soon decided to close the Ridgefield business to focus on its Cowlitz County sales. Three Sinkler generations were active in the business, says Performance Brokerage Services.

