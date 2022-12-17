Redesigned Amtrak trains on track for 2026

Amtrak Cascades’ classic evergreen and mocha colored trains are getting an upgrade with eight new trainsets and two new locomotives headed to the Pacific Northwest in 2026, Amtrak announced Thursday.

Each train will seat more than 300 passengers and will come equipped with individual outlets, USB ports, onboard Wi-Fi and cushioned headrests. There will be a redesigned cafe car with food, beer, wine, spirits and self-serve options.

“The branding of our new trains is unique to the Amtrak Cascades corridor, distinguishing them from others in the Amtrak fleet,” said Ron Pate, director of Washington State Department of Transportation’s Rail, Freight and Ports Division. “Their arrival will herald a new generation of train travel in the Pacific Northwest.”

The new trains are being manufactured at Siemens in California and are funded as a part of the federal Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act. The Amtrak Cascades trains will be the first delivered by Siemens, with equipment for routes in the eastern United States following.

The Cascades line ranges from Eugene, Ore., to Vancouver B.C. Service from Seattle to Vancouver B.C. was restored in September after a two-year pandemic induced hiatus.