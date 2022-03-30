Red Leaf Coffee opening Toutle branch this summer

Red Leaf Organic Coffee is opening a location in Toutle in June, bringing the local coffee chain its seventh store in Cowlitz County.

The new location is being built next door to Drew's Grocery Store along Spirit Lake Memorial Highway. It will be a drive-through coffee shop with a lane on either side of the building, similar to the setup of the Red Leaf on 15th Avenue in Longview.

General Manager Ann Lucas said the new Red Leaf location was chosen after listening to customer demand from the area. The drive-through will serve people from Toutle, Silver Lake and Castle Rock who travel to visit the Red Leaf locations in Longview and Kelso.

"May through September is a big time of year for tourists in that area heading to Mount St. Helens, so that's another reason to be out there," Lucas said.

Red Leaf began accepting applications to work at the Toutle store Wednesday. Interested workers can apply for full-time and part-time positions through the company's website, redleafcoffee.com/.

The new location continues the expansion push Red Leaf had been making in the years before the COVID-19 shutdown. Four new Red Leaf locations opened between 2017 and 2020, including the company's first store outside Cowlitz County inside of a TLC credit union branch in Warrenton, Oregon.

Owners Ray and Melissa Vandervalk started Red Leaf as a drive-through location in Woodland in 2008. The company employs 87 people across its seven locations in Cowlitz County.

Lucas said the company is working on launching another new branch. She said Red Leaf is not ready to announce the location, but it will be in Cowlitz County and should be ready to open this fall.

"(The Vandervalks) have been very diligent and intentional in making sure we're still financially strong. They are trying to get ahead of issues and watch for things to come," Lucas said.

