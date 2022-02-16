Recovery Cafe looks to open new peer recovery location in Longview

A chain of peer-support centers for people struggling with mental health issues, addiction or homelessness is looking to expand to Longview. But the downtown moratorium has thrown a wrench into plans to open by this summer.

The nonprofit Recovery Café originated in Seattle in 2016 and has since expanded to four certified locations in Washington and roughly two-dozen others across the United States. The local stations provide recovery services to "members" in need, which can range from free coffee and meals to support network meetings to help with job training and obtaining housing.

The Longview location is the idea of Rose Hoggatt-Nickle and Connie Kruse, two women originally from Cowlitz County who are hoping to provide a new support option for the community. The women have trained at Recovery Café Clark County for several months to prepare to launch the new branch.

"People in our community who are in recovery need a safe place to be," Kruse said. "This would be unlike anything else we've seen here."

The two had been planning to move into the former Longview Elks Lodge at the corner of 12th Avenue and Hudson Street. Hoggatt-Nickle said the café needs a large building with enough space to hold multiple meeting areas and offices along with an existing kitchen to handle the food side.

That location was made untenable when the Longview City Council passed a downtown moratorium Jan. 13, limiting almost all new developments in the Downtown-Commerce zoning district for six months. The Elks building falls right at the outer edge of the Downtown-Commerce zone. One of the explicit goals for the moratorium is to limit the number of nonprofits that operate out of downtown storefronts that would normally be prime business locations.

Community Development Director Ann Rivers said she last spoke to Kruse about the café in early January, before the moratorium was approved by the City Council. Rivers said the nonprofit "chose not to vest" in the Elks building at that time, which means they would not be permitted to use that building until the end of the moratorium.

"Unsure of how the planning commission might proceed, we want to be able to facilitate the information gathering efforts of those interested in starting a recovery café," Rivers said.

Kruse and Hoggatt-Nickle said they were not told the current moratorium applied to the Elks building until they were contacted by The Daily News. As of Tuesday, Kruse said they were looking for an alternate location in Longview that would still allow them to open by June.

"There are impressions of us out there that aren't accurate," Kruse said. "We want to have people from Cowlitz County come down and see the café and experience it."

How the café system works

Recovery Café Clark County is located on a busy Vancouver street less than a mile from Clark College. Even on an early Tuesday morning, the neatly kept space was busy with employees, volunteers and members.

The core of Recovery Café's model is a similar support network as programs like Alcoholics Anonymous. Participants, who are called "members," meet in weekly recovery circles with up to nine other members. Those members could be dealing with addictions, mental health challenges, homelessness or any combination or variation of those issues.

Around 11 a.m., a group circled up with the members who were there to celebrate sobriety milestones.

"We are all recovering from something, even if it's not an addiction. This is a community environment that allows the members to connect with and support each other," Hoggatt-Nickle said.

There are three main rules members must follow to stay involved. They need to attend at least one circle a week and cannot go more than three weeks without attending a meeting. They need to be clean and sober for at least 24 hours before entering the building. And they need to volunteer, either at the café or elsewhere in the community.

Members can receive coffee and free meals from the building, attend support meetings with other people going through struggles and get one-on-one coaching about how to improve themselves. Several former addicts and members work as coaches and peer counselors for Recovery Café.

Becky Gonzales, the operations manager for the Clark County location, drives from Kalama to work at the Vancouver location. Like many of the other employees and volunteers at the nonprofit, Gonzales is excited about the potential benefits.

"We're not trying to take over the current resources. We want to bring the community together to work from one location, instead of a bunch of separate things," Gonzales said.

Kruse and her husband had been involved with the Victory Center in Kelso during the few years it operated.

An internal survey of Recovery Café Network locations reported 82% of members with mental health challenges had seen an improvement and more than 88% of members with alcohol or drug addictions said it helped them avoid relapses.

The Clark County location also has employees who specialize in helping members find jobs and housing. Kruse said the specialized services would not be part of the initial plan for Longview as they focused on establishing the core services.

To start the Longview location, the expected founders received $149,000 through a Washington State Health Care Authority program called the Peer Run Expansion Funding Opportunity. The funding is meant to expand the reach of proven peer-run agencies that offer mental health and substance abuse treatment.

A request for funding application letters sent out by the Washington HCA in November specifically lists Recovery Café as the type of agency that would fall under this umbrella, along with Clubhouse International and other "psychosocial rehabilitation programs."

The state funding contract is outcome-driven, so the funds will be paid out quarterly beginning in February to organizations as they establish themselves.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.