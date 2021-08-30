Razor clam dig dates tentatively set. depending on toxin test results

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife shellfish managers Friday announced 62 tentative days people can dig for razor clams this year from mid-September through the end of December. The approval of the dates are pending on marine toxin test results which usually take place about a week or less before each set of openings.

Much of the 2020 season was canceled because of high domoic acid levels.

Shellfish managers also said the number of clams that can be dug has increased to 20 from 15.

So far, this season is looking good “both in terms of clam abundance and domoic acid,” according to Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager with the WDFW.

“Similar to last year’s preseason indications, we’re estimating very strong razor clam populations at most coastal beaches,” Ayres said. “We’re optimistic that diggers will have plenty of great opportunities to dig for these clams this fall and winter.”

Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks and Copalis will be open for digs, but the Kalaloch beach will not open because of continuing issues with depressed populations of harvestable clams, according to a WDFW press release.

