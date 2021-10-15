Rainier water treatment plant damaged in Friday fire

RAINIER — Rainier residents are asked to conserve water after a fire at the water treatment plant damaged some equipment.

According to Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole, public works had the plant operational just before 4 p.m., about four hours after the fire.

Cole said staff switched the plant to manual operation and that electricians were on scene evaluating damage and making necessary repairs.

"Overall things are looking positive," he said. "Our dedicated public works staff is committed to making sure the City of Rainier continues to receive services without disruption."

Cole also clarified that the damage was not to the main water plant, but rather to an area that housed some of the instruments that keep track of water tank storage and pumping measurements.

According to a Columbia River Fire & Rescue Facebook post, a call came in about a fire at the plant just before noon Friday.

"The cause of the fire was from equipment an employee was using which ultimately caused a fire, which rapidly spread," the post said. "Fortunately, there are no injuries."

