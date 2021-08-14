Rainier seeking volunteers for revived library board

RAINIER — For people looking to get involved, the City of Rainier is looking for volunteers to be on the newly reinstated library board.

The board would meet at least 10 times per year to make recommendations to the City Council about rules and policies for the “efficient, effective operations of the library, its services and program,” City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said.

The board consists of five members and one alternative. Terms are for four years. Anyone interested in volunteering should apply before 9 a.m. Sept. 7 by downloading an application from the city’s website or by picking one up at city hall at 106 West B St. Completed applications can be submitted via email to sjorgensen@cityofrainier.com.

The mayor will then nominate applicants to be confirmed by the City Council at its Sept. 13 meeting.

Currently, the library is run by a Rainier School District employee. The school district and the city have an intergovernmental agreement they renew annually that allows the district to staff the library while the city hosts the physical space. The city budgeted about $69,000 to the library in its 2021-2022 budget.