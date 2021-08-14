Rainier seeking volunteers for revived library board

RAINIER — For people looking to get involved, the City of Rainier is looking for volunteers to be on the newly reinstated library board.
The board would meet at least 10 times per year to make recommendations to the City Council about rules and policies for the “efficient, effective operations of the library, its services and program,” City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said.
The board consists of five members and one alternative. Terms are for four years. Anyone interested in volunteering should apply before 9 a.m. Sept. 7 by downloading an application from the city’s website or by picking one up at city hall at 106 West B St. Completed applications can be submitted via email to sjorgensen@cityofrainier.com.
The mayor will then nominate applicants to be confirmed by the City Council at its Sept. 13 meeting.
Currently, the library is run by a Rainier School District employee. The school district and the city have an intergovernmental agreement they renew annually that allows the district to staff the library while the city hosts the physical space. The city budgeted about $69,000 to the library in its 2021-2022 budget.
At a recent City Council meeting, Rainier School District Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said the library has made “huge progress” in the last few years, but having a library board “will really clarify whose role and responsibility it is to implement new projects.”
Jorgensen said at a May budget meeting that as city hall reopened in September 2020 after closing in March 2020 due to COVID-19, library use has trended up and the summer reading program will give it even more foot traffic. At the budget committee meeting, City Council member Connie Budge said the library expects about 200 kids to be in its summer reading program, and the computers also get a lot of use.
The library’s current hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays. The library is closed Sundays and Mondays.
The library was updated in 2006, when it was moved from the bottom floor of city hall to the roomier second floor, where it is today.