COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. — Voters in a special county election Tuesday gave their support for a new sheriff's office tax levy but are largely voting down a proposed tax for the Rainier School District, according to unofficial early results.

Voter turnout sits at about 25% as of Tuesday night, according to the Columbia County elections page. Registered voters who came to the polls totaled 41,607. The next tally will happen 5 p.m. Friday.

Sheriff's tax

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office currently has 52% of the vote, with 5,460 voting in favor and 4,962 against.

The four-year levy would charge $0.29 per $1,000 of assessed property tax. Homeowners with a property valued at $300,000 would pay roughly $87 per year.

Sheriff Brian Pixley told The Daily News the levy would pay for more equipment, more officers and better coverage for the largely rural county.

School bond

The Rainier School District is not as lucky so far in early results. Voters have so far overwhelmingly rejected the proposed estimated $2.60 per $1,000 of assessed property value, which school officials say would pay for a $49.4 million bond to repair and upgrade its campus. For a $300,000 home, this would charge $780 annually.

PHOTOS: Rainier schools official shows building wear and tear before bond vote Close Facility Director Boyd Brown shows the water damage, which causes mold growth indoors, on the rooftops of the cafeteria and auditorium on Friday, May 12, in Rainier. The proposed bond would help with updating the buildings, boiler and sewer system. Facility Director Boyd Brown shows off a galvanized water pipe from the cafeteria that rusted and broke apart from age. The pipe and most parts of the school buildings were last updated in the 70s. Wear and tear can be seen at the high school's main office entrance on Friday. Facility Director Boyd Brown mentioned that door frames and the single-panel window frames are starting to give out as well. +2 +2 +2 +2 +2 +2

The bond currently has 71% of voters who have turned down the proposal, with 1,126 voting against versus 456 who approved the tax.

If passed, this would mark the first voter-approved school bond since 1978, a bond that built the campus.