Rainier Parks Committee explores dog park, putting green

RAINIER — The Rainier Parks Committee on Tuesday discussed potential new park locations and how to prevent potential damage to them before agreeing to have a consultant come in and give the new committee an overview of what it takes to plan and create a new green space.

The committee used a community survey to shortlist three projects: a dog park on C Street, a Fox Creek park and putting or mini golf greens.

Committee member Terry Deaton said she was concerned about how the city could protect its parks from vandalism, camping, littering and drug use, especially if the city started spending money on new parks and park improvements.

City Administrator Scott Jorgensen and Public Works Director Sue Lawrence said there are ordinances in place to allow police to take action, and the public works staff moves quickly to clean up anything that occurs.

C Street Dog Park

The first item on the committee’s list of potential projects was putting a dog park at the end of C Street.

Jorgensen said there was demand from dog owners and from people who did not want dogs to use the current Riverfront Park as much. Jorgensen said a dedicated park would help reduce “the frequent clash in small towns” of park usage.

The biggest obstacle for the dog park is a need for more parking, Jorgensen said, and enough fencing and amenities for humans such as benches.

Lawrence said the park maintenance would depend on the surface the city chooses to put down, but also likely would include mowing, pet waste stations, and waste and garbage cleanup.

Fox Creek Park

A park at Fox Creek to add to the existing trail was high on the survey results, Jorgensen said, because “people love trails.”

A network of interconnected trails might be a goal to reach for, he said, but at the Fox Creek location park amenities might be a challenge because of the periodic flooding.

“We’re not going to want to do anything fancy or expensive,” he said.

Lawrence said parks with picnic tables or amenities meant to attract big groups should also include a plan for bathrooms, noting a port-a-potty might not be the best option and it can be expensive to build full bathrooms, which then can be vandalized.

For example, the bathrooms at the current city park are closed again due to vandalism, she said.

“What options do you want at each park compared to other ones?” she asked the committee.

Golfing greens

In the “biggest surprise on the survey,” Jorgensen said many people wanted a place to practice putting.

“I like the idea, and it seems fairly low maintenance, but where do you put it? At the current park?” he said.

Lawrence suggested placing small putting areas in several places around town for variety, as long as they’re designed to be low maintenance.

“You want it to be changeable so people don’t do it once, then never do it again,” she said.

Before any work takes place, Lawrence suggested creating a new master parks plan to make sure all the goals line up and the work is feasible. The current parks master plan is from the late 1990s, she said, and has not been updated since the Riverfront Park was completed in fall 2002.

“It’s very important to do this before we take these steps,” she said, adding that having a master plan in hand is useful when applying for project grants.

“You guys want to paint the roadmap,” she said.

City councilmember Levi Richardson, who also is on the parks committee, said it would be helpful to “have a larger plan so we’re not just picking random things that don’t line up.”

Lawrence said she would try to get a consultant to come in for the next meeting, which is 6 p.m. Jan. 24.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.