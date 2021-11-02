Rainier Economic Development Council getting back on track

REDCO was created to attract businesses to Rainier. In 1999, it agreed to buy land from the Port of St. Helens for the U.S. Gypsum manufacturer to locate in Rainier.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The committee borrowed $3.4 million from USG and bought the property. REDCO was supposed to repay the loan in two separate installments of $300,000 annually over the span of 11 years beginning in December 2006, but could not make the payment due to a cap it had placed on its annual revenue the year before.

As REDCO was allowed to collect $300,000 per year — half of the required loan repayment — REDCO sued USG and the urban renewal consultants in April 2009 for misleading the agency with the original plan. U.S. Gypsum countersued.

A settlement reached in April 2012, requires the city and REDCO to pay U.S. Gypsum about $4.8 million by Dec. 31, 2029, or approximately $275,000 every year. By the end of 2021, the city will have about $1.85 million in principal left to pay off, according to a city settlement schedule.