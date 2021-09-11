Rainier City Council to review moorage rates Monday

Three companies submitted bids for smoke testing the city sewer lines to locate where rainwater is infiltrating the pipes. Rainier's water treatment plant often gets overwhelmed during storms, leading to fines for the city. Smoke testing will allow the city to pinpoint areas for repair. ADS bid the project at about $33,000, SFE Global at about $15,800 and AIMS at about $19,200.

The City Council also will vote on two bids for the D Street Improvement project, one from Thompson Bros Excavating for about $214,300 and one from Advanced Excavating Specialists for about $203,600. The project is paid for by Oregon Small City Allotment grants from 2013 and 2020 and includes installing new storm manholes, lines and catch basins, as well as resurfacing West Third Street, West E Street and West F Street.

To move the currently unused footbridge, volunteers recently cleaned up to the Riverfront Trail. The council will consider a bid by LCD Excavation for just under $160,000. The bridge would connect the city park and the new trail.

Hamer Electric bid about $10,300 to replace a city light pole and fixture, which the council will consider.