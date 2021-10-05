Rainier City Council selects new councilmember

RAINIER — Jeremy Howell was selected Monday night to fill City Council position 3 in a 3-1 vote among four candidates, after Brenda Tschida stepped down. She is moving out of the state.
Councilman Levi Richardson voted against the appointment, while councilmembers Jenna Weaver, Scott Cooper and Mike Kreger voted yes. Howell will finish Tschida’s term, which will expire in January 2023.
Howell has lived in Rainier for about 35 years and has been involved with different volunteer organizations in Rainier, such as currently serving on the budget committee and helping install the baseball field.
He said he thinks Rainier is “starting to turn the corner” with the city park, redone A Street and more trails, and he wants “to be part of moving things forward.”
The sewer plan, city infrastructure and city codes need to be updated, Howell said, and he would like to see code enforcement and code clarity stepped up.
Mayor Jerry Cole read two proclamations: one on Rightline Equipment’s 50-year anniversary and one recognizing October as domestic violence awareness month.
Rightline is “one of the largest employers in Columbia County and has a proud reputation of giving back to the community and is an integral part of it,” he said.
Cole said he wants to build a community “in which no one shall suffer the hurt and hardship domestic violence causes” and send a “loud and clear message to abusers that domestic violence will not be tolerated in Rainier.”
“If anyone is experiencing domestic violence, please contact the police department for help or go to your neighbor, or my phone number is on the internet and in the phonebook if you need somebody to call,” Cole said. “We’re here to help you. You have my word on that.”
The council directed staff to look into options for the city to add a code enforcement role to help the city keep up with code violations and be proactive instead of reactive.
“For some time Rainier has been a reactive town when it comes to code enforcement rather than proactive,” Cooper said. “It’s not perceived as community friendly. I want to discuss creating the position, either with new staff or existing staff.”
In other business, the council:
• Accepted a bid for about $19,600 from Servpro to demolish a nuisance house at 516 East E Street.
The house, which burned in a fire, became a hazard and the city declared it a dangerous building. The owners did not respond to city requests to take care of the house by Sept. 30, so the city took abatement action in August.
• Approved a bid from The Automation Group to automate a valve actuator at the Wastewater Treatment plant for about $45,800 that will allow the system to automatically respond to high storm water flows and mitigate some of the wastewater discharge violations the city has been getting from the state.
• Heard an update on the D Street Loop repaving and upgrade. The project is tentatively slated to be done by mid-November.