Rainier City Council selects new councilmember

Cole said he wants to build a community “in which no one shall suffer the hurt and hardship domestic violence causes” and send a “loud and clear message to abusers that domestic violence will not be tolerated in Rainier.”

“If anyone is experiencing domestic violence, please contact the police department for help or go to your neighbor, or my phone number is on the internet and in the phonebook if you need somebody to call,” Cole said. “We’re here to help you. You have my word on that.”

The council directed staff to look into options for the city to add a code enforcement role to help the city keep up with code violations and be proactive instead of reactive.

“For some time Rainier has been a reactive town when it comes to code enforcement rather than proactive,” Cooper said. “It’s not perceived as community friendly. I want to discuss creating the position, either with new staff or existing staff.”

In other business, the council:

• Accepted a bid for about $19,600 from Servpro to demolish a nuisance house at 516 East E Street.