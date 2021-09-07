 Skip to main content
Rainier City Council member Brenda Tschida stepping down
Rainier City Council member Brenda Tschida stepping down

Constance Budge, left, and Brenda Tshchida, middle, are sworn in as new City Council members by Mayor Jerry Cole in Nov. 2020, filling vacancies left by resigning members. 

Rainier City Council member Brenda Tschida is stepping down from her seat, leaving a vacancy the council will fill at its October meeting.

Tschida is moving out of the state, according to the city. Her term was set to expire in January 2023.

Councilors are expected to attend one regular meeting per month, which typically takes place at 6 p.m. on the first Monday. Other meetings may also be scheduled as needed.

Anyone interested in applying can pick up an application at City Hall weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 503-556-7301. The deadline is Sept. 27. Applicants for the volunteer position must currently reside within city limits and have been a resident for at least one year.

The council will appoint the new member at its Oct. 4 meeting.

