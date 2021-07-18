Ports of Longview, Kalama to hold centennial anniversaries in July

The ports of Kalama and Longview will celebrate their 100-year anniversaries in July after putting the events on hold due to COVID-19.

Port of Kalama

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 24, the Port of Kalama will have music, mini-golf, kid’s games, tours and food.

“We’re a year late, but excited to finally celebrate our 100th birthday with you and your family at the Port’s Westin Amphitheater and Marine Park,” an event flyer stated.

Visitors will also have the chance to see the historic locomotive the port installed in its interpretive center in March 2020.

The vintage locomotive, once used by the Northern Pacific Railway, is one of only 20 steam engines in the country. The Grand Canyon Railway agreed to sell the locomotive to the port in 2019, and the port commission approved spending $375,000 to purchase and move the engine and tender.

The Northern Pacific Railway led to the creation of the town of Kalama, which was the western terminus of the company’s rail line in the late 19th century. The first spike was driven there in the early 1870s, and within just a few months the working population exploded to approximately 3,500. Soon the town had a motto: “Rail Meets Sail.”